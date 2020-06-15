German tourists allowed to fly to Spain for 'safe corridor' trial

Thousands of German tourists will be allowed to fly to Spain's Balearic Islands from today for a two-week trial.

It will test how to balance the needs of Spain's vital travel industry with new regulations to curb the country's coronavirus outbreak.

The trial comes ahead of the rest of the country reopening to international tourism on 1 July.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Spanish government is under intense pressure to re-activate an industry that generates 12% of Spain's GDP and provides two and a half million much-needed jobs.

Through an agreement with the German tour group TUI, other operators and a number of airlines, up to 10,900 Germans will be allowed into the Balearics which include Mallorca, Ibiza and Menorca.

It's understood the German travellers will not have to have health or COVID-19 checks but will be required to fill out a detailed questionnaire on the plane.

They should expect temperature checks on arrival and will receive guidance on when to wear masks and obey social distancing rules.

The President of the Balearic Islands, Francina Armengol, announced: "We will be the first region (in Spain) to open to international tourism under safe conditions" adding that the Germans had been chosen because of their low death rate during the pandemic."

Germans arriving on the islands will not have to go into a 14-day quarantine, but must stay a minimum of five nights.

The region is popular with German visitors and people will be allowed to stay in their own homes if they have properties on the islands.

:: Listen to the Daily podcast on Apple Podcasts , Google Podcasts , Spotify , Spreaker

The move will be welcomed by hoteliers and businesses who have been unable to operate for months due to the coronavirus crisis which hit Spain hard.

The pilot programme will be the first so-called "safe travel corridor" that Spain will enact to test COVID-19 precautions.