German politician denies writing pamphlet offering a free Auschwitz chimney trip while at school

Hubert Aiwanger, Bavaria's deputy premier and minister for economics, has been accused of writing an antisemitic pamphlet when he was a schoolboy - PETER KNEFFEL/AFP

The deputy premier of Bavaria distributed an antisemitic pamphlet while at school, with prizes including a “free trip through Auschwitz’s chimney” and a year’s accommodation in Dachau for “the biggest traitor to the fatherland”.

Hubert Aiwanger, leader of the Freie Wahler (Free Voters) Party and Bavarian economy minister, was known as a pupil for his far-right attitudes and showed off about practising Hitler speeches in front of the mirror and reading the dead dictator’s forbidden biography Mein Kampf, several classmates told the Sueddeutsche Zeitung broadsheet.

Other macabre “prizes” offered in the 1988 pamphlet were a “free shot in the neck” and “a free decapitation by guillotine”, both Nazi execution methods, as well as “a lifelong stay in a mass grave”.

The young Mr Aiwanger, who a class photo from the time showed wearing a Hitler-style pencil moustache, was sent to the headmaster and had to do a presentation “about the third Reich” as a punishment.

Felix Klein, Germany’s antisemitism tsar, called for Mr Aiwanger’s dismissal if the allegations are confirmed, while the Bavarian opposition pushed for a special session of the state parliament.

Markus Söder, the premier and Mr Aiwanger’s coalition partner, condemned the pamphlet and called for “a complete explanation” of the accusations.

Known for his heated speeches to boozy crowds attacking the centre-left government as “failures” and promising “to take democracy back”, the Bavarian beer-tent barnstormer disputed authorship of the leaflet, which a local newspaper called “one of the most disgusting texts ever written in German after 1945”.

Mr Aiwanger said “I did not write the paper in question and consider the content disgusting and inhuman”, but initially refused to say who did, adding that “neither then nor now was snitching on others my way”.

His older brother Helmut Aiwanger later came forward to claim authorship, saying that he was “totally angry” about having to repeat a school year. The Free Voters party declared that “the dirty campaign has failed”.

However, the Free Voters leader admitted he was caught with copies of the pamphlet at school, and “could not remember nowadays whether he had distributed individual copies”.

He did not comment on allegations to have told schoolmates that he practised Hitler speeches in the mirror or reading Mein Kampf.

Mr Aiwanger’s explanation did not satisfy Social Democratic Party co-leader Saskia Esken, who called on Söder to fire his deputy ahead of this October’s state elections.

“Even if Aiwanger didn’t write the leaflet himself, but carried it with him and distributed it, the disgusting and inhuman phrasing allow conclusions to be drawn about the attitude on which it was based. Anyone who thinks, writes down and spreads such thoughts should not have any political responsibility in Germany” Mrs Esken told the Funke media group.