German MP facing calls to resign over helicopter deal with Russia

Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania's state premier Manuela Schwesig - AXEL HEIMKEN/AFP

A regional leader in Germany is facing renewed calls to resign after it emerged she promoted a deal for a German company to sell helicopter and drone parts to Russia.

Newly-released papers show Manuela Schwesig, the head of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, visited Denis Manturov, the Russian minister of industry, in Moscow in 2018 to promote the joint venture.

Ms Schwesig, a former leader of chancellor Olof Scholz’s social democrats, has previously faced questions of her relationship with Gazprom, the Russian state gas monopoly.

Luratec, a German company based in Ms Schwesig’s state of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, sold parts to Russian Helicopters, a subsidiary of a Kremlin-backed arms manufacturer, despite its head Sergey Chemezov being under EU sanctions.

Mr Manturov’s deputy also visited Rostock, where the two companies were to develop an unmanned helicopter drone. The arrangement came after Russia’s 2014 annexation of Crimea and first invasion of Ukraine.

In 2017, the German economics ministry was even awarded a €100,000 (£86,000) grant from the European Fund for Regional Development for the project, with Ms Schwesig’s office approvingly describing the “direct contacts” made between Russia and her state.

State involvement in the project was later put on ice due to unacceptable approval conditions, but cooperation on the VRT-300 drone between Luratec and VR Technologies, a subsidiary of Russian Helicopters, went ahead, the German broadsheet Welt am Sonntag reports.

Ms Schwesig has been under fire ever since it emerged that she had worked with Gazprom to set up a fake environmental NGO to promote the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, which was to deliver millions of metres of gas to the Baltic coastal state directly from Russia.

Germany shelved Nord Stream 2 in the run up to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The pipeline was blown up by unknown saboteurs in September 2022.

Friedrich Merz from the opposition CDU called on Schwesig to resign in March this year, describing a stream of revelations of cooperation with the Russian state as an “unbelievable precedent” and her resignation as “long overdue”.

The centre-left SPD has long been criticised over ties to Russia. former chancellor Gerhard Schröder, a close friend of Vladimir Putin, now sitting on the Gazprom board of directors.

Mr Sholz promised a “Zeitenwende” or turning point, German defence and security policy following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

