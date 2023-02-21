German ministry: cannot confirm report on 20 billion eur TenneT takeover talks

·1 min read

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German economy ministry said it cannot confirm a Bloomberg news agency report saying Berlin was in discussions to pay more than 20 billion euros ($21.32 billion) for Dutch electricity grid operator TenneT's German unit.

"No, I cannot confirm this," a ministry spokesperson told Reuters, adding: "We don't speculate about figures and sums that are not fixed yet."

The Dutch economic affairs ministry declined to comment.

TenneT said earlier this month that it will explore the possibility of a full sale of its German operations to the German state to ensure sufficient investment in networks in both the Netherlands and Germany.

TenneT said at that time that its German division required 15 billion euros in equity and acknowledged that both the Dutch and German government prefer to fund, control and own their national electricity grid.

($1 = 0.9383 euros)

(Reporting by Christian Kraemer and Toby Sterling, Writing by Miranda Murray, Editing by Rachel More)

