German manufacturer to add over 130 jobs in NC for its $19-million expansion plan

A German company is bringing more than one hundred jobs to Catawba County in a $19.2 million project.

Pöppelmann Plastics USA LLC is investing more than $19.2 million to expand its manufacturing campus in Claremont, Catawba County, Gov. Roy Cooper announced Friday.

The expansion will create 133 new jobs, according to the governor’s office.

The average salary for the new positions is $44,827 — above the overall average annual wage in Catawba of $43,920. The new positions include machine operators, maintenance technicians, warehouse personnel and administrative staff, according to a release from the governor’s office.

The company will receive a grant of $200,000 from the One North Carolina Fund after meeting job creation and capital investment targets. The One NC Fund requires a matching grant from local governments.

Pöppelmann Plastics has more than 2,500 employees worldwide.

The company’s U.S. division opened in 2007 in North Carolina, focusing on plastic pots and cultivation systems for the commercial horticulture industry, according to the news release.

“North Carolina continues to be at the top of the list for growing companies,” North Carolina Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders said in a statement.

The city of Claremont is roughly 45 miles northwest of Charlotte. The Pöppelmann Plastics campus is at 2180 Heart Drive in Claremont.