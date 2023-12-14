German lawmakers set to approve higher CO2 surcharge on Friday

BERLIN, Dec 14 (Reuters) - German lawmakers are scheduled to vote on Friday on a higher carbon dioxide surcharge that will increase fuel and heating costs, as part of a revised 2024 budget agreed by the coalition to avert a spending crisis.

The surcharge increase, part of a range of measures agreed to plug a multibillion-euro hole blown in the budget by a constitutional court ruling, is expected to be passed in the Bundestag parliament, where the coalition has a majority.

The CO2 price will rise from the current 30 euros per tonne to 45 euros as of Jan. 1, 2024, according to a paper seen by Reuters. This is likely to increase the price of petrol by around 4.5 cents per litre.

Previously, the CO2 price had been set to increase to 40 euros. (Reporting by Holger Hansen, writing by Maria Martinez, editing by Miranda Murray)