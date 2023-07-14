German ‘king’ jailed after court refuses him immunity as ‘head of state’

Peter Fitzek, pictured in 2016, was accused of assaulting a security guard - Hendrick Schmidt/dpa

The self-proclaimed “King of Germany” has been sentenced to eight months in prison for assault after a court repeatedly refused to grant him immunity as a “head of state”.

On Thursday, Peter Fitzek, 57, entered the district court in Wittenberg confident of victory – but he was unable to convince the judge that, as a “monarch”, he should be immune from prosecution.

Fitzek had entered a government building to get a stamp for his driving licence but was accused of assaulting a security guard who tried to prevent him from gaining entry without a face mask.

When two soldiers came to the guard’s aid, he called them “fascist pigs” – a criminal offence in Germany.

“The defendant shoved me and kicked my leg. After that I had pain and panic attacks and was on sick leave for several weeks” the guard told the court.

Because Fitzek was already on probation for another crime he was not granted probation, Germany’s Bild newspaper reported.

Peter Fitzek crowned himself ‘king’ in an elaborate ceremony in 2012

Fitzek is a prominent so-called Reichsbürger – meaning citizens of the empire – a growing movement of Right-wing extremists who believe that the current state of Germany is illegitimate because of its defeat in the First World War.

Despite not being descended from the aristocracy, the east German son of a digger driver crowned himself in an elaborate ceremony in 2012.

He recently bought a 300-acre estate in Saxony for a reported price of €5.5 million (£4.7 million), leading him to boast that “our kingdom is now two and a half times the size of the Vatican”.

Fitzek funds the expansion of his “kingdom of Germany” by getting devotees to put their savings into his own currency, the Engelmark, as well as selling passports and drivers’ licences for his “Reich”.

Dozens of Reichsbürger, long dismissed as an eccentric nuisance, were arrested last year as they prepared to launch a coup d’etat to install Heinrich XIII Prinz Reuss, a minor aristocrat, as their Kaiser.

Another group, led by a former history teacher, had plotted to kidnap the German health minister.

