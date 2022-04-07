German industrial output rises slightly in February

FILE PHOTO: A steel worker of Germany's industrial conglomerate ThyssenKrupp AG takes a sample of raw iron from a blast furnace at Europe's largest steel factory in Duisburg, Germany

BERLIN (Reuters) - German industrial production rose slightly in February as production continued to be held back by shortages, making it difficult to fill orders, official data showed on Thursday.

The Federal Statistics Office said the country's industrial output rose 0.2% on the month after an downwardly revised increase of 1.4% in January.

A Reuters poll had pointed to output remaining unchanged in February.

German business morale plummeted in March as companies worried about rising energy prices, driver shortages and the stability of supply chains in the wake of the war in Ukraine, pointing to a possible future recession.

Last week, government economic adviser Volker Wieland said the risk of a recession in Germany due to the war in Ukraine is substantial, adding the country is also set back by the fact it still has not digested the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

German annual inflation rose to its highest level in more than 40 years in March as prices of natural gas and oil products soared following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

(Reporting by Miranda Murray and Paul Carrel)