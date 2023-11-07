German industrial output posts stronger-than-forecast fall in September

BERLIN (Reuters) - German industrial production fell more than expected in September, data showed on Tuesday, as a recent slump in incoming orders took its toll on production.

Production fell in September by 1.4% compared to the previous month, the federal statistics office said.

Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted a 0.1% decline.

In a less volatile quarter-on-quarter comparison, production in the third quarter of 2023 was 2.1% lower than in the second quarter, the statistics office said.

