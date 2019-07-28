German GP: Best images from Sunday’s race

Charles Bradley
motorsport.com

The Safety Car leads the field at the start of the formation lap

The Safety Car leads the field at the start of the formation lap <span class="copyright">Zak Mauger / LAT Images</span>
The Safety Car leads the field at the start of the formation lap Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, lead the field away at the start

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, lead the field away at the start <span class="copyright">Sam Bloxham / LAT Images</span>
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, lead the field away at the start Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10 leads Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10 and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15 at the start of the race

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10 leads Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10 and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15 at the start of the race <span class="copyright">Andy Hone / LAT Images</span>
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10 leads Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10 and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15 at the start of the race Andy Hone / LAT Images

Andy Hone / LAT Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, lead the field away at the start

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, lead the field away at the start <span class="copyright">Sam Bloxham / LAT Images</span>
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, lead the field away at the start Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10 <span class="copyright">Zak Mauger / LAT Images</span>
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10 Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, leads Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, leads Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10 <span class="copyright">Zak Mauger / LAT Images</span>
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, leads Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10 Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team R.S. 19 and Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90 battle

Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team R.S. 19 and Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90 battle <span class="copyright">Zak Mauger / LAT Images</span>
Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team R.S. 19 and Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90 battle Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso STR14, leads Pierre Gasly, Red Bull Racing RB15

Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso STR14, leads Pierre Gasly, Red Bull Racing RB15 <span class="copyright">Zak Mauger / LAT Images</span>
Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso STR14, leads Pierre Gasly, Red Bull Racing RB15 Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Pierre Gasly, Red Bull Racing RB15, leads Lando Norris, McLaren MCL34

Pierre Gasly, Red Bull Racing RB15, leads Lando Norris, McLaren MCL34 <span class="copyright">Zak Mauger / LAT Images</span>
Pierre Gasly, Red Bull Racing RB15, leads Lando Norris, McLaren MCL34 Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Smoke coming out the back of Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team R.S.19

Smoke coming out the back of Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team R.S.19 <span class="copyright">Zak Mauger / LAT Images</span>
Smoke coming out the back of Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team R.S.19 Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10, leads Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10, leads Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15 <span class="copyright">Zak Mauger / LAT Images</span>
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10, leads Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15 Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL34 runs wide

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL34 runs wide <span class="copyright">Sam Bloxham / LAT Images</span>
Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL34 runs wide Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90 pit stop

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90 pit stop <span class="copyright">Joe Portlock / LAT Images</span>
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90 pit stop Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, leads Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10, and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, leads Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10, and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15 <span class="copyright">Mark Sutton / Sutton Images</span>
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, leads Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10, and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15 Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-19, leads Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-19, leads Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90 <span class="copyright">Andy Hone / LAT Images</span>
Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-19, leads Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90 Andy Hone / LAT Images

Andy Hone / LAT Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90 <span class="copyright">Jerry Andre / Sutton Images</span>
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90 Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90, loses control of his car and crashes out of the race

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90, loses control of his car and crashes out of the race <span class="copyright">Jerry Andre / Sutton Images</span>
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90, loses control of his car and crashes out of the race Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90, crashes out of the race

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90, crashes out of the race <span class="copyright">Jerry Andre / Sutton Images</span>
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90, crashes out of the race Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, walks away from his car after crashing out of the race

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, walks away from his car after crashing out of the race <span class="copyright">Jerry Andre / Sutton Images</span>
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, walks away from his car after crashing out of the race Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, loses control of his car and heads for the gravel

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, loses control of his car and heads for the gravel <span class="copyright">Jerry Andre / Sutton Images</span>
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, loses control of his car and heads for the gravel Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, heads into the gravel

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, heads into the gravel <span class="copyright">Jerry Andre / Sutton Images</span>
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, heads into the gravel Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, heads through the gravel

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, heads through the gravel <span class="copyright">Jerry Andre / Sutton Images</span>
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, heads through the gravel Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, crashes his car but continues with his race

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, crashes his car but continues with his race <span class="copyright">Jerry Andre / Sutton Images</span>
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, crashes his car but continues with his race Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, crashes his car but continues with his race

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, crashes his car but continues with his race <span class="copyright">Jerry Andre / Sutton Images</span>
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, crashes his car but continues with his race Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, crashes his car but continues with his race

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, crashes his car but continues with his race <span class="copyright">Jerry Andre / Sutton Images</span>
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, crashes his car but continues with his race Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, crashes his car but continues with his race

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, crashes his car but continues with his race <span class="copyright">Jerry Andre / Sutton Images</span>
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, crashes his car but continues with his race Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, crashes his car but continues with his race

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, crashes his car but continues with his race <span class="copyright">Jerry Andre / Sutton Images</span>
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, crashes his car but continues with his race Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, leads Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team R.S. 19, Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10, Alexander Albon, Toro Rosso STR14, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, and Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL34

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, leads Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team R.S. 19, Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10, Alexander Albon, Toro Rosso STR14, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, and Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL34 <span class="copyright">Steven Tee / LAT Images</span>
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, leads Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team R.S. 19, Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10, Alexander Albon, Toro Rosso STR14, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, and Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL34 Steven Tee / LAT Images

Steven Tee / LAT Images

Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team R.S. 19

Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team R.S. 19 <span class="copyright">Jerry Andre / Sutton Images</span>
Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team R.S. 19 Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team R.S. 19

Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team R.S. 19 <span class="copyright">Jerry Andre / Sutton Images</span>
Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team R.S. 19 Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team R.S. 19

Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team R.S. 19 <span class="copyright">Jerry Andre / Sutton Images</span>
Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team R.S. 19 Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team R.S. 19, crashes out of the race

Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team R.S. 19, crashes out of the race <span class="copyright">Jerry Andre / Sutton Images</span>
Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team R.S. 19, crashes out of the race Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team, climbs out of his damaged car and retires from the race

Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team, climbs out of his damaged car and retires from the race <span class="copyright">Jerry Andre / Sutton Images</span>
Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team, climbs out of his damaged car and retires from the race Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, battles with Alexander Albon, Toro Rosso STR14

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, battles with Alexander Albon, Toro Rosso STR14 <span class="copyright">Zak Mauger / LAT Images</span>
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, battles with Alexander Albon, Toro Rosso STR14 Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Car of Lando Norris, McLaren MCL34 on the back of a low loader

Car of Lando Norris, McLaren MCL34 on the back of a low loader <span class="copyright">Steven Tee / LAT Images</span>
Car of Lando Norris, McLaren MCL34 on the back of a low loader Steven Tee / LAT Images

Steven Tee / LAT Images

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C38, leads Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing C38

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C38, leads Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing C38 <span class="copyright">Andy Hone / LAT Images</span>
Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C38, leads Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing C38 Andy Hone / LAT Images

Andy Hone / LAT Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, 1st position, takes the chequered flag

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, 1st position, takes the chequered flag <span class="copyright">Mark Sutton / Sutton Images</span>
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, 1st position, takes the chequered flag Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, celebrates on the podium

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, celebrates on the podium <span class="copyright">Joe Portlock / LAT Images</span>
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, celebrates on the podium Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Racing Point mechanics celebrate as Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP19, finishes in 4th position

Racing Point mechanics celebrate as Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP19, finishes in 4th position <span class="copyright">Zak Mauger / LAT Images</span>
Racing Point mechanics celebrate as Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP19, finishes in 4th position Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Otmar Szafnauer, Team Principal and CEO, Racing Point, and the Racing Point team celebrate a good result

Otmar Szafnauer, Team Principal and CEO, Racing Point, and the Racing Point team celebrate a good result <span class="copyright">Zak Mauger / LAT Images</span>
Otmar Szafnauer, Team Principal and CEO, Racing Point, and the Racing Point team celebrate a good result Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, celebrates with his team in Parc Ferme

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, celebrates with his team in Parc Ferme <span class="copyright">Steven Tee / LAT Images</span>
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, celebrates with his team in Parc Ferme Steven Tee / LAT Images

Steven Tee / LAT Images

Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso, 3rd position, and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, on the podium with their trophies

Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso, 3rd position, and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, on the podium with their trophies <span class="copyright">Steven Tee / LAT Images</span>
Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso, 3rd position, and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, on the podium with their trophies Steven Tee / LAT Images

Steven Tee / LAT Images

Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso celebrates on the podium

Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso celebrates on the podium <span class="copyright">Sam Bloxham / LAT Images</span>
Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso celebrates on the podium Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Masashi Yamamoto, General Manager, Honda Motorsport, and Toro Rosso engineers celebrate

Masashi Yamamoto, General Manager, Honda Motorsport, and Toro Rosso engineers celebrate <span class="copyright">Andy Hone / LAT Images</span>
Masashi Yamamoto, General Manager, Honda Motorsport, and Toro Rosso engineers celebrate Andy Hone / LAT Images

Andy Hone / LAT Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari and Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso celebrate in Parc Ferme

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari and Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso celebrate in Parc Ferme <span class="copyright">Mark Sutton / Sutton Images</span>
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari and Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso celebrate in Parc Ferme Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari celebrates in Parc Ferme with his team

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari celebrates in Parc Ferme with his team <span class="copyright">Mark Sutton / Sutton Images</span>
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari celebrates in Parc Ferme with his team Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Fans invade the circuit to celebrate at the end of the race

Fans invade the circuit to celebrate at the end of the race <span class="copyright">Sam Bloxham / LAT Images</span>
Fans invade the circuit to celebrate at the end of the race Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Orange everywhere in support of Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Orange everywhere in support of Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing <span class="copyright">Sam Bloxham / LAT Images</span>
Orange everywhere in support of Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, celebrates with his team

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, celebrates with his team <span class="copyright">Sam Bloxham / LAT Images</span>
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, celebrates with his team Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, Helmut Marko, Consultant, Red Bull Racing, Masashi Yamamoto, General Manager, Honda Motorsport, and the Red Bull team celebrate victory

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, Helmut Marko, Consultant, Red Bull Racing, Masashi Yamamoto, General Manager, Honda Motorsport, and the Red Bull team celebrate victory <span class="copyright">Sam Bloxham / LAT Images</span>
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, Helmut Marko, Consultant, Red Bull Racing, Masashi Yamamoto, General Manager, Honda Motorsport, and the Red Bull team celebrate victory Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

More from Hockenheim:

German GP: Verstappen wins crazy race, disaster for Mercedes Alfa Romeos penalised, Hamilton and Kubica in the pointsSystem "anomaly" triggered Hamilton's SC investigation

What to Read Next