German GP: Best images from Sunday’s race
The Safety Car leads the field at the start of the formation lap
Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, lead the field away at the start
Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10 leads Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10 and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15 at the start of the race
Andy Hone / LAT Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10
Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, leads Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10
Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team R.S. 19 and Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90 battle
Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso STR14, leads Pierre Gasly, Red Bull Racing RB15
Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Pierre Gasly, Red Bull Racing RB15, leads Lando Norris, McLaren MCL34
Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Smoke coming out the back of Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team R.S.19
Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10, leads Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15
Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL34 runs wide
Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90 pit stop
Joe Portlock / LAT Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, leads Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10, and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15
Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-19, leads Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90
Andy Hone / LAT Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90
Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90, loses control of his car and crashes out of the race
Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90, crashes out of the race
Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, walks away from his car after crashing out of the race
Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, loses control of his car and heads for the gravel
Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, heads into the gravel
Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, heads through the gravel
Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, crashes his car but continues with his race
Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, leads Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team R.S. 19, Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10, Alexander Albon, Toro Rosso STR14, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, and Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL34
Steven Tee / LAT Images
Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team R.S. 19
Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team R.S. 19, crashes out of the race
Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team, climbs out of his damaged car and retires from the race
Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, battles with Alexander Albon, Toro Rosso STR14
Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Car of Lando Norris, McLaren MCL34 on the back of a low loader
Steven Tee / LAT Images
Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C38, leads Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing C38
Andy Hone / LAT Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, 1st position, takes the chequered flag
Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, celebrates on the podium
Joe Portlock / LAT Images
Racing Point mechanics celebrate as Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP19, finishes in 4th position
Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Otmar Szafnauer, Team Principal and CEO, Racing Point, and the Racing Point team celebrate a good result
Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, celebrates with his team in Parc Ferme
Steven Tee / LAT Images
Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso, 3rd position, and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, on the podium with their trophies
Steven Tee / LAT Images
Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso celebrates on the podium
Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Masashi Yamamoto, General Manager, Honda Motorsport, and Toro Rosso engineers celebrate
Andy Hone / LAT Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari and Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso celebrate in Parc Ferme
Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari celebrates in Parc Ferme with his team
Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Fans invade the circuit to celebrate at the end of the race
Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Orange everywhere in support of Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, celebrates with his team
Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, Helmut Marko, Consultant, Red Bull Racing, Masashi Yamamoto, General Manager, Honda Motorsport, and the Red Bull team celebrate victory
Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
