German govt in talks with Uniper about support measures

BERLIN, June 30 (Reuters) - The German government is in talks with German utility Uniper about possible stabilization measures after the company withdrew its 2022 outlook due to gas supply restrictions, an Economy Ministry spokesperson said on Thursday.

The spokesperson said the discussions were due to the sharp rise in gas prices and the reduced supply volumes from Russia as a result of the war in Ukraine.

Uniper withdrew its 2022 outlook on Wednesday evening and said it had received only 40% of the contractually agreed gas volumes from Gazprom since June 16. (Reporting by Markus Wacket, Writing by Miranda Murray, Editing by Paul Carrel)