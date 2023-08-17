German forward Prince Owusu looks to make mark in MLS with Toronto FC

TORONTO — German forward Prince Owusu is backing himself to make a mark in Major League Soccer, choosing Toronto FC over European options.

Owusu got some intel on MLS from Joao Klauss and Sergio Cordova, former teammates in Germany. Brazil's Klauss, a former Hoffenheim player, is now with St. Louis City SC while Venezuela's Cordova, formerly with Arminia Bielefeld, wears Vancouver Whitecap colours.

"But I want to make my own history, build my own legacy here," Owusu said.

Owusu, who had never been to North America before, came alone.

"It's just me," he said. "Of course, social media makes it a little bit easier — the phone calls and everything, FaceTime.

"I love to take risks," he added. "And when I take risks, I do it at 100 per cent. So I decided (to make the move) and will do it on my own … I think it will be a good time here for here and I'm looking forward (to it)."

At six foot three, Owusu is a big target who is comfortable in front of goal.

"I love deep runs," he said. "When I'm in front of the goal I don't think much. I just do it. I don't get stressed quickly. And I think that's part of my quality. Because if you're a striker, you always have to have cold, calm mind in every situation. Because as a striker you can score any time, any second."

Toronto (3-11-10) needs help up front, having failed to score in its last six games.

The club is averaging just 0.75 goals a game this season. Only the Colorado Rapids, at 0.70 goals a game, have a worse offensive output.

Owusu says he is ready to make his debut Sunday, when Toronto returns after a three-week layoff to host CF Montreal (9-12-2).

The 26-year-old arrives on a free transfer from German second-tier side SSV Jahn Regensburg after scoring 10 goals in 34 appearances last season for the club, which is home to Canadian international defender Scott Kennedy.

Owusu, who is signed through 2024 with an option for 2025, represented Germany at the under-15, under-18 and under-19 level.

GM Jason Hernandez said there was competition to land Owusu, who also had offers from Bundesliga 1 and 2 teams as well as the Netherlands. But the German fit TFC's needs, with Hernandez citing Owusu's motivation and ambition.

"Prince specifically has seen some people that he knows who've been in and around Germany, the second Bundesliga, who have come to MLS and done quite well," Hernandez said. "And so I think the stars aligned that it made sense for us, to get a player on a free (transfer), to get a player who has lot of potential and a lot to offer, in a moment where we didn't have to have a massive financial commitment, whether it be in contact-terms years or just a cash outlay."

Toronto also signed 22-year-old South Africa international forward Cassius Mailula on a transfer from Mamelodi Sundowns FC during the recent transfer window.

"So you get an opportunity to play two versatile, dynamic, hungry attackers who get to come into our group and hopefully provide a lift," said Hernandez.

Toronto has yet to find a good fit at forward to start between Italian stars Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi.

Spain's Jesus Jimenez was traded to FC Dallas in February after a disappointing end to the 2022 season. Ayo Akinola was loaned late last month to San Jose for the remainder of the 2023 campaign with an option to make the move permanent, while fellow Canadian Jordan Perruzza was sent on loan to the CPL's HFX Wanderers FC.

Veteran Adama Diomande, signed in January, was placed on the season-ending Injury list on Aug. 4. Diomande, sidelined by an Achilles tendon injury, saw action in just five league games.

Insigne, Bernardeschi and Deandre Kerr are tied for the TFC lead in scoring with three goals apiece this season. No other Toronto player has scored more than one goal.

Owusu grew up in Stuttgart and was 12 or 13 when he joined the youth ranks of VfB Stuttgart in 2009. He made his pro debut for Stuttgart's second team in 2015 before joining TSG 1899 Hoffenheim II in 2017.

After leading the Hoffenheim second side with 13 goals in 27 appearances, he signed with Bundesliga 2 side Arminia Bielefeld in 2018. Owusu then joined TSV 1860 München for two seasons before signing with SSV Jahn Regensburg.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 17, 2023.

Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press