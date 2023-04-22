German foreign ministry takes note of Russian statement on expulsions

BERLIN, April 22 (Reuters) - The German foreign ministry said on Saturday it had taken note of a statement from Russia's foreign ministry that it was responding in kind to a mass expulsion of Russian diplomats from Berlin.

"The German government and Russian side have been in touch in the last few weeks on the question of the staffing of foreign representations," a foreign ministry official in Berlin said.

Asked about a Russian government plane seen arriving at Berlin airport, which raised speculation about Russian staff being transported out of Germany, the foreign ministry official said the presence of the airplane was related to this. (Reporting by Sabine Siebold Writing by Madeline Chambers Editing by Mark Heinrich)