German foreign minister calls on Russia to return to new START at G20

G20 foreign ministers' meeting in New Delhi

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Foreign Minister Baerbock on Thursday called on her Russian counterpart to return to the full implementation of the new START nuclear arms control treaty.

"I ask you, Mr (Sergei) Lavrov, to return to full implementation of new START," Baerbock said during the first G20 session on multilateralism, according to the German delegation.

(Reporting by Alexander Ratz, Writing by Friederike Heine, Editing by Rachel More)

