German FinMin sees resolution soon on top court's ECB ruling

BERLIN, June 22 (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said on Monday there would soon be a resolution without drama to a ruling by Germany's constitutional court that took aim at the European Central Bank's flagship stimulus programme.

"This is not a drama without resolution. We will soon see there will be a resolution without drama," Scholz, speaking by videolink from Berlin, told a finance conference in Frankfurt. (Reporting by Paul Carrel Editing by Michelle Martin)