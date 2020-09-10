German farmers call for wild boar-free zone on Polish border

HAMBURG (Reuters) - The German farmers' association DBV on Thursday called for a corridor free of wild boar to be created along Germany's border with Poland.

That followed the confirmation of a case of African swine fever (ASF) in a wild boar in east Germany close to the border with Poland.

"We call on politicians and authorities to take action to combat this disease and to rid Germany of it,” the association said in a statement.

"This includes intensive hunting of wild boars and a stable fence. We urgently need a wild boar-free zone along the Polish border."

German authorities have built several hundred kilometres of anti-wild boar fencing along the Polish border.





(Reporting by Michael Hogan; Editing by Jan Harvey)