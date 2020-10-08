German exports rise in August for fourth month in a row

BERLIN, Oct 8 (Reuters) - German exports rose for the fourth month running and by more than expected in August, boosting hopes for a robust third quarter in Europe's largest economy after the coronavirus shock.

Seasonally adjusted exports rose 2.4% on the month after a 4.7% rise in July, the Federal Statistics Office said. Imports rose by 5.8% after a rise of 1.1% the previous month. The trade surplus narrowed to 15.7 billion euros, the Office said.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected exports and imports to both rise by 1.4%. The trade surplus was predicted to come in at 18.2 billion euros. (Reporting by Paul Carrel; editing by Thomas Seythal)