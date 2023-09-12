German engineering production to fall further in 2024- VDMA association

A robot engineered by Kuka adjusts a windscreen in a fully automated process on a model of the A-class production line of German car manufacturer Mercedes Benz at the Daimler factory in Rastatt

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's engineering association (VDMA) expects production in the sector to extend its decline next year, falling 2% dragged by weak orders domestically and abroad, its Chief Economist Ralph Wiechers said.

Wiechers confirmed VDMA production forecast for 2023 of a 2% drop, adding that losses in the second half of the year would eat up the 1.7% growth recorded in the first six months.

"2024 will be a kind of transition year," Wiechers told Reuters.

High interest rate combined with persistent inflation were clouding investors mood, in addition to the consequences of the Ukraine war and tensions between China and the United States.

German exports to China grew by 4.4% in the first half of the year but growth was still significantly less than in the United States where sales rose by 21.6%.

"China is an underperformer," he added.

