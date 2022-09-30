German economy minister: energy situation 'extremely tense'

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany is in an "extremely tense situation" with regards to energy supply, Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Friday, a day after the government set out a "defensive shield" to protect Germans from the impact of soaring energy prices.

"We are still in this emergency. If we don't save, if households don't reduce consumption, we still risk not having enough gas in the winter," he told Deutschlandfunk radio.

Despite the government's 200 billion euro ($196.4 billion) "defensive shield", Habeck added: "We are not going to subsidise the price of gas down to what it was in 2021, not for a very long time."

($1 = 1.0184 euros)

