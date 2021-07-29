German cycling director sent home after making racist remarks during time trial

The German cycling federation director was sent home from the Tokyo Olympics after he was caught making racist remarks on camera during the men’s road time trial on Wednesday, according to Reuters .

Patrick Moster was apparently attempting to motivate a German rider, who was chasing a pair of riders from Algeria and Eritrea, when he made the racist comments.

“If I’ve really understood what he was shouting, that was totally wrong,” TV commentator Florian Nass said on the broadcast, via DW.com . “Words fail me. Something like that has no place in sport.”

The German rider he was yelling at, Nikias Arndt, quickly condemned Moster’s comments on social media.

Olympia und der Radsport stehen für Toleranz, Respekt und Fairness. Diese Werte vertrete ich zu 100% und ziehe meinen Hut vor all den großartigen Sportlern, die hier in Tokio aus aller Welt zusammen gekommen sind! #united — Nikias Arndt (@NikiasArndt) July 28, 2021

I am appalled by the incidents at today’s Olympic time trial and would like to distance myself clearly from the statements of the sporting director,” he wrote on Twitter, in part. “Such words are not acceptable. The Olympics and cycling stand for tolerance, respect and fairness.”

Arndt finished 19th in the time trial.

Moster, 54, later apologized and said he was caught in “the heat of the moment.”

"In the heat of the moment and with the overall burden that we have here at the moment, my choice of words was not appropriate," he said, via DW.com .

"I am extremely sorry and can only offer my sincere apologies. I didn't want to offend anyone."

Still, the German team opted to send Moster home.

"The team leadership at the Olympic Games in Tokyo has decided that Patrick Moster cannot continue his work as national team leader Cycling and will return to Germany," the team said in a statement.

