German court chief says ECB ruling does not concern new measures

BERLIN (Reuters) - A ruling by the German Constitutional Court last week that targeted the European Central Bank's flagship stimulus programme is not an assessment of any policy measures under discussion now, the court's president told broadcaster SWR.

"It is not an assessment of mechanisms that are currently being discussed, but of the PSPP programme," Andreas Vosskuhle said with regard to the ECB's five-year old Public Sector Purchase Programme (PSPP).

Vosskuhle added that the court's decision on "was probably only the provisional end point of a very long process".





