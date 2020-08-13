German coffee association demands U.S. drop 'unfair' tariffs

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German Coffee Association said it was relieved the United States had held off expanding tariffs on coffee products from Europe imposed in retaliation for subsidies for planemaker Airbus <AIR.PA>, but said existing tariffs should be dropped.

"From the perspective of the German coffee industry, the U.S. administration's decision has prevented worse for U.S. consumers and the German coffee industry," Director Johannes Hielscher said in an emailed statement.

"Nevertheless, the unfair special tariffs on coffee continue to exist. For this reason, the next step must also be to withdraw the special tariffs on coffee that still exist."

On Wednesday, the U.S. government said it would maintain 15% tariffs on Airbus aircraft and 25% tariffs on other European goods, despite moves by the European Union to resolve a 16-year-old dispute over aircraft subsidies.







(Reporting by Caroline Copley; editing by David Evans)