German chancellor visits White House at crucial moment for European integrity

WASHINGTON — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz heads to the White House on Monday at a pivotal moment in the alliance amid stirrings of war by Russia over Ukraine and questions of German resolve in Washington.

Scholz, an advocate of stronger transatlantic ties, is facing criticism in capitals across Europe and North America that Germany's longstanding economic ties with Russia are unworkable as NATO works to deter the Kremlin from an invasion of Ukraine.

He will meet with President Joe Biden and visit Capitol Hill, where he's certain to face tough questions.

"There's certainly a degree of frustration with Germany in Washington D.C., whether that's in the administration or beyond, given the lack of leadership or presence that we've seen from Germany in the current Ukraine crisis," said Jörn Fleck, deputy director of the Europe Center at the Atlantic Council, a foreign policy think tank.

A major geopolitical flashpoint facing Germany is Nord Stream 2, an $11 billion pipeline that would directly run from Russia to Germany, bypassing existing lines in Ukraine for which Russia pays tolls and increasing Europe's dependence on Moscow for its energy.

"This current crisis shows it can't be taken for granted that Russia will be a secure supplier of natural gas and that Germany needs to do more to diversify its energy sources," said Steve Sokol, president of the American Council on Germany, a group that pushes for stronger relations between the two countries.

Such criticism is increasingly heard in the U.S. and European capitals like London and Kyiv, Ukraine, even as Scholz's administration maintains Germany must keep its economic ties and political relationships with Moscow separate.

Rebuilding a battered relationship

Biden is likely to press Scholz on the pipeline's future, as well as longstanding U.S. grievances over German defense spending and Berlin's hesitance to assert itself in European affairs. Yet the president, also a committed internationalist, has worked over the past year to restore a key alliance after years of discord between the two countries.

"Biden came into office wanting to repair the U.S.-German relationship that had been so damaged during the previous four years," said Rachel Rizzo, a senior fellow at the Atlantic Council's Europe Center. "Former Chancellor Angela Merkel was the subject of much of Trump's ire."

Trump frequently called Germans "freeloaders" for low defense spending and “totally controlled by Russia" over the Nord Stream 2 controversy. He called Merkel "insane" for her embrace of over 1 million fleeing violence amid the Syrian refugee crisis in 2016.

"I think the Biden administration clearly, unlike its predecessor, understands the breadth and depth of our relationship with Germany is far more than (NATO and Nord Stream 2), and there's no question that Olaf Scholz would agree with that," said John Emerson, who served as U.S. ambassador to Germany under President Barack Obama from 2013 to 2017.

Scholz, who has been in office for barely two months, is also looking to shore up what is both a geopolitically and emotionally foundational relationship for modern Germany. The two leaders are also set to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and promoting democracy globally, according to the White House.

"For Scholz to make this visit very early in his tenure I think is significant and important, and a way to begin building what will clearly be one of the most consequential relationships of his chancellorship," Emerson said.

While the pipeline is completed and awaiting regulatory approval in Berlin, Biden aides have reiterated the project won't proceed if Russian President Vladimir Putin attacks Ukraine. The policy is a shift from the fall, when the Biden administration waived sanctions on the pipeline.

“If Russia invades Ukraine, one way or another, Nord Stream 2 will not move forward," National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said during a Sunday interview with NBC News' "Meet the Press."

“This crisis couldn't have come at a worse time for Scohlz,” said Fleck. Scholz’s government, an unprecedented alliance of three different parties, has sent mixed signals on foreign policy, leading to frustration and confusion, Fleck noted.

Scholz, leader of the center-left Social Democrats, has both said that "everything is on the table" as NATO works to deter Putin and stressed that Nord Stream 2 is a commercial project, albeit one backed by the Russian government.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, a member of the Green Party, by contrast, said during a joint press conference with Russia's foreign minister that Germany would follow any Western sanctions on Russia "even if there is a high economic price."

A pacifist country faces war

Meanwhile, eastern European leaders have unloaded on Scholz for perceived inactivity as other NATO allies marshall troops and send weapons to Ukraine. Poland's prime minister said Berlin was allowing Putin "to blackmail the whole of Europe" over Nord Stream 2, while Latvia's defense minister called Germany's relationship with autocracies like Russia and China "immoral and hypocritical."

Germany was widely panned for sending 5,000 helmets to Kyiv as leaders there asked for lethal weaponry, something Germany offers only rarely to treaty allies, which Ukraine is not. The critiques, which Scholz will likely also face in Washington from lawmakers on Capitol Hill, cuts against Germany's pacifist political culture.

“I think (Scholz) sees Germany as a proponent of a diplomatic solution. And that's the role that he sees both himself and his government playing," Rizzo said. Germans consistently oppose increased military spending and are skeptical of NATO mobilizing against Russia, according to German pollsters.

"I think Germany has what it takes to be a great power," Rizzo said. "The problem is it doesn't want to ... And it goes to the heart of German pacifism, of how Germans view themselves both as Europeans and actors on the global stage," she continued.

While Germany hosts over 30,000 U.S. troops – as well as American nuclear weapons – and sent forces to Afghanistan as part of the U.S. coalition there, it largely sees its role as a peacemaker on the world stage, said Emerson, the former ambassador.

Scholz's hesitance at more forcefully confronting Russia reflects a particularly German desire to be a mediator and prevent conflict. That stance may no longer be possible if the Kremlin attacks Kyiv.

After his visit with Biden, Scholz will meet with Putin on Feb. 15 in Moscow to press for a diplomatic solution after a series of talks between Ukraine and Russia, moderated by French and German diplomats, made some headway.

"I think the Trump administration was, in many ways, a reality check for the transatlantic relationship," Emerson said. But "even during the Obama years, we were constantly pushing Germany to take more of a leadership role," in leading European and global affairs.

"There's a good foundation for this meeting," said Sokol. "But I also feel like Washington has some expectations of Berlin," he cautioned. "And that we can hope that when Scholz comes he will be clear about where Germany stands and what Germany is able to do in light of the current crisis."

