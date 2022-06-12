German chancellor under fire for handling of Ukraine crisis 'will visit Kyiv'

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will visit Kyiv with Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and France’s Emmanuel Macron, according to a German newspaper report - Petras Malukas/AFP
Germany’s Chancellor Olaf Scholz will visit Kyiv with Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and France’s Emmanuel Macron this month, a German newspaper reported on Sunday, as criticism over arms deliveries continued to mount.

Mr Scholz will visit the Ukrainian capital before the G7 summit at the end of June, Bild am Sonntag reported, citing French and Ukrainian officials.

The chancellor, who like Mr Macron and Mr Draghi is yet to visit Ukraine, spent the weekend in the Western Balkans trying to drum up support for EU sanctions on Russia.

The trip got off to a rocky start on Saturday when Serbian President Aleksandar Vuvic appeared to reject Germany’s pressure.

Standing beside his German counterpart at a press conference, Mr Vuvic said: "As far as sanctions are concerned we have different positions...we do not think sanctions are efficient."

Mr Scholz then visited North Macedonia and Bulgaria in a bid to resolve a long-running dispute that has held up EU membership talks.

Speaking in Skopje, Mr Scholz said the Western Balkans “are of strategic importance” for Germany and that its support for EU integration was “serious”.

In Germany, arms manufacturer Rheinmetall on Sunday said six Marder infantry fighting vehicles were ready to go to Ukraine.

"The first vehicles are already ready," the company’s CEO Armin Papperger told Bild, adding that it was “up to the federal government” when and where the vehicles were delivered.

Rheinmetall has been preparing 100 Marder vehicles and 88 Leopard tanks that Ukraine requested, but Berlin has not yet approved their transfer to Ukraine.

Despite announcements and promises, Germany is still yet to actually deliver any heavy weapons to Ukraine.

“As of today, on the 105th day of the Russian war against Ukraine, no – I repeat – no unit of heavy equipment – at least artillery, howitzers, infantry fighting vehicles, tanks – none has been delivered to Ukraine,” Ukraine’s ambassador to Germany Andriy Melnyk said on Friday.

Mr Melnyk said, however, that Kyiv expected to receive a delivery of seven German howitzers later this month.

Ukrainian troops have been in Germany since May learning how to use the self-propelled 155mm guns.

Germany has also been accused of delaying Spain’s efforts to send German-made Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.

Criticism of Mr Scholz’s handling of the Ukraine crisis continued to mount over the weekend, with opposition figures accusing him of “serious mistakes” in leading Germany’s response.

Norbert Rottgen, a foreign policy specialist who battled to succeed Angela Merkel as leader of Germany’s Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party, said: “It is tragic that now, in the most difficult and costly weeks for Ukraine, nothing can be expected from the federal government in terms of weapons that it needs right now.

"Ukraine will pay a high price in blood because it lacks artillery weapons,” he told German daily Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung.

Mr Rottgen also said the chancellor’s “superfluous” and “harmful” phone calls with Vladimir Putin gave a “false impression” that Western powers could reach an agreement with the Russian leader.

Roderich Kiesewetter, a former Bundeswehr colonel and CDU politician who sits on the Bundestag’s foreign affairs committee, said: “We fear that the chancellor is not in control of his decisions."

"Whole building complexes are being demolished by the Russians – without recovering the dead civilians," he told German broadcaster Welt. "That must be prevented, Olaf Scholz must deliver."

