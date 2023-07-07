German bond futures trading briefly interrupted on Thursday - spokesperson

LONDON, July 7 (Reuters) - Trading in 10-year German government bond futures was briefly interrupted due to volatility on Thursday following the U.S. ISM services sector data release, a spokesperson for Eurex said on Friday.

"We had a volatility interruption in German 10-year bond futures (FGBL) yesterday at 3:00:00 London time, following the release of the U.S. ISM figures," the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson noted that a "volatility interruption" is different from a trading halt and automatically triggered to ensure that exchange trading runs smoothly even in extreme market conditions.

Trading resumed less than two minutes later once the market found a new price equilibrium, the spokesperson added.

Government bond markets sold off sharply on Thursday after U.S. economic data prompted a further ratcheting up of rate hike expectations. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; editing by Yoruk Bahceli)