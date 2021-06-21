German antitrust watchdog launches proceedings against Apple

FILE PHOTO: The Apple Inc logo is seen hanging at the entrance to the Apple store on 5th Avenue in New York

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's antitrust watchdog on Monday said it had launched a probe into whether Apple is exploiting its market position after receiving complaints about Apple's users tracking restriction in its iOS 14.5 operating system.

The probe will also examine complaints about an exclusive pre-installation of Apple's own applications on its devices and other complaints regarding Apple's in-app purchases system, Germany's Federal Cartel Office (FCO) said.

An Apple spokesperson said the company's App Store have given German developers of all sizes the same opportunity.

"We look forward to discussing our approach with the FCO and having an open dialogue about any of their concerns," the spokesperson added.

