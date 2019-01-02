Germain Racing strengthens RCR ties, relocates to Welcome, N.C. Germain Racing announced Wednesday that it has relocated its operations to Welcome, North Carolina, a move that will bolster its technical alliance with Richard Childress Racing. The Bob Germain-owned organization fields the No. 13 Chevrolet for driver Ty Dillon in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. The team indicated that it has been based in …

Germain Racing announced Wednesday that it has relocated its operations to Welcome, North Carolina, a move that will bolster its technical alliance with Richard Childress Racing.

The Bob Germain-owned organization fields the No. 13 Chevrolet for driver Ty Dillon in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. The team indicated that it has been based in Mooresville, North Carolina, for the last decade.

“We are committed to our technical alliance with Richard Childress Racing,” Germain said in a statement provided by the team. “As we prepare for this upcoming season of competition, it is logistically beneficial to be closer to their headquarters. We are looking forward to strengthening our relationships with our alliance teammates in order to advance our engineering strategies and improve on-track performance.

“This is an exciting move for our team and partners, and I know it will be a valuable one for our overall race program.”

Dillon has been with the Germain Racing organization since 2017, when he joined the Monster Energy Series full-time.

Richard Childress Racing will celebrate its 50th anniversary season in 2019, fielding Chevrolets for Ty Dillon’s brother, Austin, and Sunoco Rookie of the Year candidate Daniel Hemric.

