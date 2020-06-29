This Germ-Eliminating Air Purifier Has Been Sold Out for Months — Now It’s Finally Back

If you never got the chance to purchase Germ Guardian’s popular plug-in air purifier at the start of spring, now’s your shot.

The Pluggable Air Purifier and Sanitizer was a hot commodity back in March — so many people bought it at one point that it was impossible to find at major retailers. The air purifier is highly sought after thanks to its small size (it’s 7.5 inches tall) and germ-eliminating capabilities. Like a majority of Germ Guardian’s air purifiers, this one features a UV-C light, which “helps kill airborne viruses such as influenza, staph, [and] rhinovirus,” according to the brand. It doesn’t have a filter, so there’s no need to worry about frequent cleaning — the bulb just needs to be replaced every 6 to 12 months.

The brand also makes a different model of the same air purifier that comes in black.

Buy It! Germ Guardian Pluggable Air Purifier and Sanitizer, $39.99; amazon.com; Germ Guardian Pluggable Air Purifier and Sanitizer, $52.57 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com

Over 1,300 Amazon shoppers love the purifier (it’s the best-selling travel-sized option on the site), saying it’s “surprisingly effective” and recommending it for asthmatics and allergy sufferers.

“I bought [this] because I'm immune-compromised and had chemo and worried about germs while traveling. I ended up not using it much but recently decided to plug it into our family room, the room we go through and are in the most,” one customer wrote. “I have had allergies and over the past 10 or so years have had to blow my nose frequently even when I'm inside… to my surprise and delight, I realized that [now] I have hardly ever had a runny hose anymore when I'm in the family room. It has really helped relieve the inconvenience of my allergy. The noise is very white — just a steady sound of air blowing, and it's not at all obtrusive.”

A majority of shoppers also rave that the pluggable air purifier is great at eliminating pet, kitchen, and smoking odors.

Another wrote: “The people who live downstairs from us smoke and every morning our kitchen reeks of cigarettes. As a non smoker with two young children, this drives me crazy. I honestly didn't expect much from this tiny thing… I plugged it in right next to the garbage can and the next morning there was no smell! I'm amazed — it’s been about four days now and this may be my new favorite thing. It even works on the stinky garbage when I forget to take it out.”

While the Germ Guardian Pluggable Air Purifier and Sanitizer is in stock for now, we have a feeling it’ll sell out again soon. Make sure to grab yours before it disappears again!