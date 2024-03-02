Christian and Geri Horner in public display of affection at Bahrain GP following ‘texts leak’

Christian and Geri Horner with a show of unity in Bahrain - David Davies/PA

Geri Horner has arrived at the paddock in Bahrain holding hands with husband Christian Horner ahead of Saturday’s season-opening Grand Prix in a clear display of solidarity with her husband.



This weekend’s opening race of the season has been dominated by speculation over whether Geri would join her beleaguered husband, the Red Bull team principal Horner, after he was cleared of an investigation into his behaviour following a complaint from a female colleague.

But Geri put on a brave display on Saturday as she arrived at the main entrance to the paddock, wearing a cream dress and high heels. A huge scrum of photographers and reporters followed her and Horner as they made their way to the Red Bull motorhome.

A huge scrum of photographers followed the couple - Peter Fox/Getty Images

The Horners arrived hand-in-hand - Ali Haider/Shutterstock

Christian and Geri did not shy away from the cameras - David Davies/PA

They lingered on the veranda outside the Red Bull motorhome for a few minutes to talk to the owner of Heineken, Charlene de Carvalho-Heineken, and her husband Michel.

Flavio Briatore, the former Renault team boss, later went into Red Bull to talk to them.

Flavio Briatore (right) walks the Bahrain GP paddock - Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Red Bull’s Thai co-owner Chalerm Yoovidhya, who is rumoured to have supported Horner throughout the investigation, joined the Horners at the Red Bull motorhome shortly after their arrival, where he embraced Christian with a hug before sharing lunch with Geri.

Despite speculation that she would appear on the grid, Geri chose to remain among the refuge of the motorhome.

Footballer Neymar, a guest of Red Bull’s, was another visitor and posed for photographs with both Red Bull drivers Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez.

Neymar was a special guest of Red Bull's - Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images

The former Spice Girl flew out to the Kingdom on Thursday, aboard property billionaire Tony Gallagher’s private jet, but had not been seen in public since.

While she was airborne, 79 screengrabs from WhatsApp exchanges purportedly between Horner and the female employee who accused him of controlling behaviour, was sent from an anonymous email address – febtwentyninth@gmail.com – to hundreds of key figures in F1, including journalists who have reported on the case.

Story continues

Despite the case against Horner having been dismissed by an independent barrister appointed by Red Bull’s parent company earlier this week, he remains under intense scrutiny.

There have been calls from rival team principals, including Mercedes’ Toto Wolff and McLaren’s Zak Brown, for Red Bull Austria to show more transparency over the ruling, for the FIA or Formula One Management to take action to satisfy themselves that the investigation was as thorough as Red Bull GmBH says it was, and speculation as to what Red Bull’s partners such as Ford and Oracle are thinking.

Sources at the team suggest they are satisfied with the outcome of the report, but none has yet said so publicly.

Saturday’s race begins at 6pm local time (3pm UK time), with Red Bull’s three-time world champion Verstappen on pole. All eyes will be on the pre-race grid to see whether Geri Horner makes an appearance.

More to follow…