Geri Horner arrives for Bahrain Grand Prix in apparent show of unity with husband Christian Horner

Geri Horner has flown to Bahrain in an apparent show of solidarity for her husband - FilmMagic/Arnold Jerocki

Geri Horner has arrived in Bahrain ahead of the opening race of the Formula One season, in an apparent show of solidarity for her husband.

Christian Horner, her husband and boss of the Formula One racing team Red Bull, is facing intense scrutiny over leaked messages purportedly between him and a female employee.

It is understood Geri, formerly Halliwell, arrived on Thursday night as the fallout from the leaks unfolded.

Some reports had suggested that Geri was humiliated after the messages were sent to hundreds of journalists and F1 officials. Others insisted she was sticking with her man.

Earlier on Friday, sources had strongly hinted that Geri – who was also known as Ginger Spice from her time in the Spice Girls – would show her face in Bahrain.

“Watch this space,” said the insider when asked if she would be going.

Christian and Geri Horner have been married for almost a decade - Getty Images/Joshua Lawrence

It is believed that she will not attend the track on Friday, but will appear on Saturday for the first race of the year.

Horner’s career as the £8 million-a-year chief of the Red Bull racing team has been hanging in the balance ever since it emerged a female employee of the company made an allegation against him of “coercive behaviour”.

Horner was cleared on Wednesday of wrongdoing following an independent investigation conducted by an external London-based barrister, only for a day later for hundreds of WhatsApp messages and some images to be leaked, purportedly showing the exchange of inappropriate messages.

Horner has threatened legal action for any outlet reprinting the messages. Their authenticity has not been established.

Speaking publicly for the first time, Horner gave short shrift to reporters in Bahrain. “[I’m] not going to comment on anonymous speculation from unknown sources,” he said. Asked what would happen next, Horner replied: “We go racing.”

Tabloid newspapers suggested Geri, 51, had been left “extremely humiliated” by the leak of the messages.

She and Horner have been married for almost a decade and have one child together.