Geri Halliwell Turns 51: Victoria Beckham, Emma Bunton and Mel C Post Birthday Tributes to Spice Girls Bandmate

“Thank you for all your birthday wishes," Halliwell wrote on Instagram Sunday

West/PA Images via Getty Geri Halliwell's former Spice Girls bandmates paid tribute to her on her 51st birthday.

Geri Halliwell-Horner is celebrating her 51st birthday with the Spice Girls by her side!

The singer — once known as Ginger Spice — marked the special occasion on Sunday by sharing a photo of herself admiring three different cakes decorated with lit candles.

“Thank you for all your birthday wishes … 🥰🍰🍰🍰,” she captioned the Instagram post.

Related: Spice Girls Reunite for Geri Halliwell's 50th Birthday: 'A Friendship for Life'

Halliwell-Horner's former bandmates also commemorated her birthday. Victoria Beckham posted a throwback photo on her Instagram Story of her and Halliwell hugging in front of a plane.

“Happy birthday @gerihalliwellhorner!! Love you!!! xx,” the 49-year-old fashion designer (formerly known as Posh Spice) wrote over the picture.

Victoria Beckham/Instagram Victoria Beckham shares a throwback photo to wish Geri Halliwell a happy birthday.

Emma Bunton posted a compilation video filled with memories captured of her and the birthday girl from over the years, including their time in the band and at Halliwell-Horner's 2015 wedding.

“Love you to bits ❤️ Happy Birthday my soul sister @gerihalliwellhorner 🎂🎈Hope you’re being spoilt and sending lots of hugs 💕💕,” wrote Bunton (aka Baby Spice), 47.

“Thank you 🙏 so beautiful,” Halliwell-Horner replied in the comments.

Related: Spice Girls Reunite for Victoria Beckham's Birthday Party

Melanie "Mel C" Chisholm also shared a few snapshots to honor Halliwell-Horner's birthday on her Instagram feed. She posted a hilarious throwback image of Halliwell-Horner jokingly choking Chisholm, along with another sweet snapshot of the pair.

She rounded out the carousel with a more recent photo of the two friends having a blast while watching the UEFA European Women's Football Championship last year.

“Happy Birthday @gerihalliwellhorner! Wow, these birthdays come round fast!” Chisholm, 49, wrote. “We’ve made so many wonderful memories together, I’m hoping we can make more before too long. Have a fantastic day, love you to bits Ginge❤️🇬🇧✌🏼.”

Story continues

Halliwell replied to Sporty Spice’s post with a series of emojis: “❤️😍🙏.”

Although the Spice Girls officially disbanded in 2001, they did release multiple new and expanded versions of their iconic Spiceworld album — featuring the hit singles "Spice Up Your Life," "Too Much" and "Stop" — in celebration of the chart-topping album's 25th anniversary last year.



"The Spiceworld era was such a fun time for us," said the English girl group — which also includes Melanie "Mel B" Brown (Scary Spice) — in a press statement at the time. "We'd just had a No. 1 album, we were traveling all over the world and meeting our amazing fans, we released our second album AND we had our very own movie! Who would've thought it? It's crazy to think that 25 years have passed."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The band also went on a 13-date U.K. tour in 2019. Chisholm previously told PEOPLE that another tour "has to happen" and that she's even hoping to get Beckham onboard this time.

"At the moment, it's only the four of us. We're working on Victoria. She might be sucked into the idea at some point," Chisholm said on PEOPLE (the TV Show!) in October 2021.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.