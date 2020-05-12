Geri Horner takes son behind-the-scenes on Spice Girls tour in sweet throwback video

The pops star took her adorable little boy for a pre-show look round the stadium (Getty Images)

A year ago, Geri Horner and the rest of the Spice Girls were delighting fans with an international tour.

Reminiscing about very different times, the pop star, 47, has shared a sweet throwback video of her taking son Montague behind-the-scenes before one of the their sell-out shows.

Captioning the clip on Instagram to her one million followers, the mum-of-two wrote: “This time a year ago. We miss you. Thank you for such sweet memories. And yes it was raining.”

She can be seen holding the hand of her adorable little boy, now three years old, as they walked beside the seating area of huge stadium on a very drizzly day.

Geri - who also has a 13-year-old daughter Bluebell - looked glamorous in a head-to-toe white ensemble that emphasised off her wavy red hair, while her son wrapped up a printed jacket and ear muffs as the sound system blasted out the girl band’s hits.

The post went down well with her fans who have viewed the video more than 69,000 times.

One person wrote: “Of course it would rain in 2019 and be sunny in 2020. Stay safe my dear.”

Another commented: “So glad that tour was scheduled for last year and not this year. “

A third shared: “Had the time of my life at Wembley, please tour again.”

And a fourth added: “Please do another tour!”

During the good weather at the weekend, the singer spent time with her son and husband Christian as they made a garden den in the grounds of their Cotswolds country home where they are spending lockdown.

It comes as the star paid tribute to the Queen on her 94th birthday in a piece for Vogue.

Geri wrote: “The Queen is the matriarch we can trust to be calm amidst any uncertainty – including a global pandemic.”

The star revealed that throughout her life - especially when she hit “hopeless situations” in her thirties and forties - she often found herself asking “what would the Queen do?”

The singer, who found fame as part of the iconic group in 1994, explained: “She reminds me to stop moping, or to get off my high horse, or to just shut up and say nothing – because sometimes being silent is the most powerful response of all.”

She recalled celebrating the Silver Jubilee in 1977 when she was five years old, and has since been “lucky” enough to meet Her Majesty in person multiple times.