Gerber Announces Baby Magnolia Earl as 10th Winner of Annual Photo Search: She Brings 'So Much Joy'

Gerber has announced an adorable new addition to its family!

On Friday, the childhood nutrition leader selected baby Magnolia Earl from Ross, California as the winner of its 10th Annual Photo Search, making her the newest Gerber Spokesbaby.

Out of the 327,000 entries for the contest, baby Magnolia, who will celebrate her first birthday Saturday, quickly "captured the hearts of the judging panel with her joyful expression, playful smile and warm, engaging gaze," the announcement read.

As the next spokesbaby, Magnolia represents Gerber babies around the globe and her family's story of adoption "unites all parents and drives everyone at Gerber: the promise to do anything for baby."

Courtney Earl, Magnolia's mother, told Gerber the story of bringing Magnolia home nearly one year ago after receiving an unexpected phone call that changed her family's life.

"On May 9th, 2019 we received a call from the Adoption Agency that there was an expectant mom that was in labor and wanted to talk to us! We pulled off the highway, got a chance to connect with her amazing birth parents, and a few hours later, this sweet baby girl was born," Courtney shared in the press release.

"Adoption is incredibly special to our family’s story. Winning Photo Search is an opportunity to tell Magnolia’s story and shed light on all the beautiful and different ways families are made," she added.

Kelly Schneider, a spokeswoman for Gerber, expressed that the Gerber Baby Photo Search has been able to provide a sense of connection during a time of isolation amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Photo Search is a moment of celebration that so many families look forward to each year. And this year – perhaps more than ever – the Gerber family is thrilled to celebrate with Magnolia and her family, and with families across America,” she said. “The COVID-19 pandemic has made all of us feel more isolated than ever before, so finding new ways to feel connected has never mattered more.”

In addition to becoming the newest Gerber face, Magnolia was awarded several gifts to share with her family — including older sisters Whitney, 12, and Charlotte, 8, who also joined the family via adoption.

Gerber rewarded the Earl's a $25,000 cash prize, $1,000 in Gerber Childrenswear, $1,000 from Walmart and new phones with a year of free unlimited service from Verizon.

“Our Gerber family of farmers, factory workers, employees and customers are all united in our pursuit to do everything and anything for baby. We believe every baby is a Gerber baby and standing behind our babies has never mattered more than it does now,” said Bill Partyka, president and CEO of Gerber.

He continued, "At a time when we are yearning for connection and unity, Magnolia and her family remind us of the many things that bring us together: our desire to love and be loved, our need to find belonging, and our recognition that family goes way beyond biology."