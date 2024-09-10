Gerard Pique wants to see Manchester United back challenging for Premier League titles

Gerard Pique has given his verdict on Manchester United’s current struggles.

The 2023/24 season was difficult due to injuries and results. United finished eighth in the Premier League, but Erik ten Hag delivered his second trophy in as many years as United won the FA Cup.

Unfortunately, the new season hasn’t started as planned because Ten Hag’s side have just three points from their opening three Premier League matches.

Former Spain international Gerard Pique has been keeping an eye on his former club, and he is still backing Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS to steer the ship in the right direction.

The former Barcelona star spent four years at Old Trafford before returning to the La Liga giants. Sir Alex Ferguson signed him as a 17-year-old prospect in 2004 and he made 23 appearances for United across all competitions.

Pique admits the future looks bleak unless drastic changes are made.

“I think that Manchester United in the last few years are having a difficult time,” Pique told Express Sport.

“I think that in terms of managing the club they are a bit lost and don’t know where to go. I hope that changes.”

Pique fears it will be extremely difficult for United to return to the heights he enjoyed before returning to Barcelona in 2008.

“It’s true that they have a very competitive league with important teams to play against every year life City, Liverpool, Chelsea and also Arsenal now. The competition is very strong but let’s see,” Pique added.

“For me Manchester United is still the greatest club in the history in England, they have won so many Premier Leagues and I hope that they come back and win it again.”

