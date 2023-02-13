Gerard Butler and Mike Colter's action hit Plane gets a sequel called Ship

Lionsgate

Gerard Butler's hit action movie Plane is officially getting a sequel — this time, it's Ship.

Plane was released this year and follows Butler as a pilot who finds himself in a war zone and has to protect his passengers from pirates after being forced to land his commercial plane in the midst of a storm.

The movie also stars Luke Cage star Mike Colter, The Last Samurai's Tony Goldwyn and Mulan's Yoson An.

Related: Gerard Butler and Mike Colter's new movie Plane lands decent first reviews

Now, the action movie has already had a sequel officially confirmed. The follow-up flick will be titled Ship and will focus on Colter's character from Plane.

Colter played Louis Gaspare — a former French Legionnaire accused of murder who formed a partnership with Butler's airplane captain to protect the passengers from pirates on the remote island.

The sequel will see Louis board a cargo ship in East Asia as he tries to escape the Philippines. However, he will soon find out that the ship is actually being used as a ferry for a human trafficking ring.

Lionsgate

Related: Luke Cage star Mike Colter addresses possibility of Marvel return

Louis will then team up with the second mate to take down the ring, confront the corrupt ship captain and free the captives on board. The movie will be shopped at the European Film Market, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Plane, which was released in January, was originally met with mixed reviews. Some called it a clunky action movie, while others were more positive.

"Plane is a solid slice of Gerard Butler action with a side of Mike Colter, playing to their strengths. It's noisy, mindless, and violent but endearingly so with a helping of laughter, whether intended or not," wrote Variety.

You Might Also Like