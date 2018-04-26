Gerard Butler celebrates in Levski Sofia dressing room after their Bulgarian Cup semi-final win The Hollywood star was partying with Levski players after they overcame fierce rivals CSKA Sofia on Wednesday night. Because obviously...

The 48-year-old Scotsman has always been vocal about his passion for sport, and expressed his love for Celtic in the past. But maybe he's switched allegiances since, having been pictured celebrating in Levski Sofia's dressing room after a Bulgarian derby match.

Levski drew 2-2 with CSKA Sofia in the Bulgarian Cup semi-final second leg, but the hosts progressed to the final after winning the tie 4-2 on aggregate.

Their emphatic victory sparked wild celebrations among the team post-match, and Butler was revelling in it all. The star of 2006 film 300 certainly got into the spirit as he posed for photos with Levski players Filipe Nascimento and Holmar Eyjolfsson.





What's the film star doing in Sofia on a warm Wednesday night, we hear you ask? Well, there are rumours that his latest movie Angel Has Fallen is being filmed in the Balkan nation right now, so he could have been taking some time out from that.

Will the upcoming action film be more blockbuster than Levski Sofia's dressing room celebrations? Probably not.

