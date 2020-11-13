Geraldo Rivera has ‘heartfelt’ call with Trump, a ‘realist’ who will ‘do the right thing’

TV host Geraldo Rivera has revealed on Twitter that he has had a “heartfelt” phone call with his friend Donald Trump who told him that he is a “realist” who will do the “right thing”.

The president said that he wants to see “what states do in terms of certification” and Mr Rivera described him as sounding committed to fighting for every vote, and if he loses, talking more about what he’s accomplished.

Mr Trump is reportedly particularly aggrieved by the savage attacks on his presidency from the minute he was elected. He reserved special scorn for the phony Russia hoax and the Nancy Pelosi-driven “phony impeachment”, says Mr Rivera.

The president also asked the TV host what he knew about Dominion Voting Systems — which Mr Trump has baselessly claimed deleted millions of votes for him. Mr Rivera vowed to check it out.

“He seemed like a heavyweight champion who is behind in points leading into the final round, but determined to fight on, knowing all the refs have scored the fight for the other guy,” says Mr Rivera. “Still, he's going to answer the final bell, looking for the knockout he knows is a longshot.”

Earlier Mr Rivera has tweeted that the president is still in it to win it, but that he should give Joe Biden the briefings he needs to serve as president were his election to be certified.