Gerald Meerschaert vs. Edmen Shahbazyan prediction, pick, start time, odds for UFC on ESPN 62

Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Gerald Meerschaert

[autotag]Gerald Meerschaert[/autotag] and [autotag]Edmen Shahbazyan[/autotag] meet Saturday on the main card of UFC on ESPN 62 at UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Check out this quick breakdown of the matchup from MMA Junkie analyst Dan Tom.

Gerald Meerschaert vs. Edmen Shahbazyan UFC on ESPN 62 preview

Meerschaert (36-17 MMA, 11-9 UFC) has seen a thing or two over his 20 UFC appearances. He's had his ups and downs over the years, but he enters this contest on the heels of a rear-naked choke submission of Bryan Barberena in March. Of his 11 UFC wins, 10 have come by submission. ... Shahbazyan (13-4 MMA, 6-4 UFC) has grown up under the UFC banner, and had his growing pains. After winning his first four, he lost three straight. He's now 2-1 over his last three bouts and is entering with the momentum of a first-round finish of AJ Dobson in March.

Gerald Meerschaert vs. Edmen Shahbazyan UFC on ESPN 62 expert pick, prediction

Despite my initial urge to trash the UFC matchmakers for tripling up on middleweight offerings on the main card, I can't hate on this 185-pound offering between Meerschaert and Shahbazyan.

Even though he's undoubtedly experienced some growing pains, Shahbazyan has begun to once again show signs of light since shifting his training camp to Las Vegas. That said, I'm not sure if Shahabazyan has fully fixed some of his core issues regarding things like aggression and staying power.

Aside from the fact that stinging strikes proven to be a two-street in Shahbazyan fights, the Armenian-American sacrificed some key positions in both offensive and defensive efforts in his last outing opposite A.J. Dobson that would've cost him dearly against a grappler like Meershcaert.

Not only is Meerschaert tied with Anderson Silva for the most finishes in middleweight history, but "GM3" is also one of the best rear-naked choke artists regardless of weight class, making my top 10 rear-naked choke artists in MMA history.

Add in the fact that this fight will be taking place in the smaller octagon (which can lend a stylistic edge to superior grapplers), and I'll happily take a flier on Meerschaert to survive an early storm and make some history with an "RNC" in Round 3.

Gerald Meerschaert vs. Edmen Shahbazyan UFC on ESPN 62 odds

The oddsmakers and the public are siding with the younger man, listing Shahbazyan -300 and Meerschaert +235 via FanDuel.

Gerald Meerschaert vs. Edmen Shahbazyan UFC on ESPN 62 start time, how to watch

As the main card opener, Meerschaert and Shahbazyan are expected to walk out to the cage at approximately 10:05 p.m. ET. The fight will air on ESPN+ pay-per-view.

