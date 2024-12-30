Gerald Davies left ‘dumbstruck’ and ‘humbled’ by knighthood in New Year Honours

Wales rugby great Gerald Davies admitted he was left “dumbstruck” after being awarded a knighthood in the New Year Honours.

The 79-year-old former Wales and British and Irish Lions wing has been recognised for services to rugby union and voluntary and charitable service in Wales.

Sir Gerald is among a select group of Wales players to win three Grand Slams.

His devastating attacking game and try-scoring ability was highlighted by him collecting 20 touchdowns in 46 Tests for his country across a stellar 12-year international career.

Gerald Davies dives over to score a try for Wales against Ireland at Cardiff Arms Park (PA Archive).

His performances ranked him among Wales’ finest players, taking a place alongside the likes of Gareth Edwards, Barry John and JPR Williams as a box-office star.

He also featured in five Tests for the Lions, including all four on the 1971 New Zealand tour that remains the Lions’ only Test series triumph against the All Blacks.

His club rugby played out with Cardiff, Llanelli and London Welsh, and after his retirement he became a highly-respected administrator in the sport.

He was Lions manager for the 2009 tour to South Africa, and he also served as Welsh Rugby Union president between 2019 and 2023.

“It is an amazing honour,” Sir Gerald told the PA news agency.

Gerald Davies (left), in his role as British and Irish Lions manager for the 2009 tour to South Africa, with assistant coach Graham Rowntree (centre) and head coach Ian McGeechan (right), (David Davies/PA).

“I am humbled by it and moved by the thought that somebody, somewhere, has thought it worthy of giving me that honour.

“With that in mind, you are always aware in getting an honour like this of the enormous support you get from your family – my wife Cilla and children Emily and Ben.

“They are constantly at my side in giving me support over the years. It is not something that you achieve entirely on your own.

“I thank those who have encouraged me over the years, the generosity and kindness of friends, colleagues and countless others.

“I feel very emotional about it. I am surprised by it. Words are really quite inadequate to describe it.

“It comes out of the blue. I was dumbstruck in many ways, but you don’t achieve these things on your own.”

Gerald Davies (centre) also played for the Barbarians (PA Archive).

Sir Gerald was made a CBE in 2003, and his work off the rugby field also won him many admirers.

“I have supported charities in the communities, and I have done so throughout my life. I think that is important,” he added.

“I have always believed that I should participate in the game.

“Once the game, playing-wise, was over I always wanted to do something in addition to that, not just as a player, but as an administrator for Wales, the Lions, the Barbarians.

“I am not involved now in the earnest way that I have been right throughout my life. It is nice and calm, and I like it that way, to look at it from a distance.

“Rugby will be part of my life forever.”