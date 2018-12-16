Geraint Thomas wins Sports Personality of the Year 2018 following cyclist’s Tour de France triumph

Cyclist Geraint Thomas was voted BBC Sports Personality of the Year on Sunday, receiving British sport’s premier annual individual accolade in Birmingham as a reward for his remarkable Tour de France triumph.

The Welshman, whose victory in cycling‘s most prestigious race was the sixth by a British rider in seven years, topped the public vote ahead of Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton and England football captain Harry Kane.

Sports Personality of the Year 2018

Sports Personality of the Year – Geraint Thomas.

Greatest Sporting Moment of the Year – England netball win gold at Commonwealth Games.

Lifetime Achievement – Billie Jean King.

Team of the Year – England netball.

Coach of the Year – Gareth Southgate.

World Sport Star of the Year – Francesco Molinari.

Helen Rollason Award – Billy Monger.

Young Sports Personality of the Year – Kare Adenegan (announced in October).

Get Inspired Unsung Hero – Kirsty Ewen.

The other sportsmen and women short-listed for the award were triple European sprint champion Dina Asher-Smith, English cricket’s record test wicket taker James Anderson and double Olympic skeleton champion, Lizzy Yarnold.

It completed a happy day for the 32-year-old Thomas at the end of an unsettling week in which Sky, sponsors of Team Sky, announced it would end its involvement with his team at the end of 2019.

Thomas picked up a replica of the winner’s trophy from Tour de France organisers earlier on Sunday after the original was stolen from a cycling show.

