Geraint Thomas: Tour de France winner insists cycling is ‘one of the cleanest sports’

Geraint Thomas insists cycling is “one of the cleanest sports” and believes the sport is in a “great period.”

The Tour de France champion is embarking on his first race of the season, the five-stage Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana in Spain.

And Thomas is bullish on the way cycling has cleaned up after a history of the sport’s most celebrated riders failing drugs tests.

“I think what has gone in the past has helped clean up the sport” said Thomas. “I am confident it is one of the cleanest sports. That’s great, because there’s no way I would have won the Tour all those years ago.

“I am fortunate to be at the age I am riding my bike now. I think the sport is in a great period.”

Despite a clean record, the 32-year-old does admit he predecessors’ past infringement will make people question the legitimacy of his results.

“When it comes to what people think about us and this and that, what can I do?” he said. “What I say, they are going to spin that however they want. I’ll just crack on and go about my business as I always do.

Geraint Thomas believes cycling is one of the cleanest sports (AFP/Getty )

“I am not going to stand up and make a song and dance but I do everything the right way. I train hard, work hard and have a lot of support.

“If people do stuff I can’t do anything about that but I am sure the mindset of the peloton has certainly shifted a lot since the dark ages.”



