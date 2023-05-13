Ineos Grenadiers' Tao Geoghegan Hart crosses the line to finish stage 8 of the Giro d'Italia ahead of Jumbo-Visma's Primoz Roglic and Ineos Grenadiers' Geraint Thomas - Geraint Thomas and Tao Geoghegan Hart on rise at Giro d’Italia - Reuters/Jennifer Lorenzini

A fascinating day at the Giro d’Italia ended with Geraint Thomas and Tao Geoghegan Hart rising to fifth and sixth respectively in the general classification as Irish grand tour debutant Ben Healy won stage eight in sensational fashion.

Thomas and Geoghegan Hart (both Ineos Grenadiers) managed to follow an attack from fellow GC contender Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) on the final climb of the day, the trio eking out a small advantage over pre-race favourite Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) who was unable to stay with them.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Roglic, Geoghegan Hart and Thomas then rode to the finish together, the two British riders mostly staying on Roglic’s wheel before pulling in the final kilometre, to take 14 seconds out of Evenepoel on GC.

That margin may not have been huge but it felt significant, especially coming just days after Evenepoel had said Roglic looked “nervous” and that he felt he was the “strongest rider in the race”.

Evenepoel, who won last year’s Vuelta a Espana and is riding in the rainbow jersey of world road champion, said now was not the time to “panic”, with two weeks of the race remaining, although he admitted he had not ridden well on the final climb.

“It just wasn’t my best day,” he said. “I tried to follow Roglic and made a mistake by pushing too hard instead of riding at my own pace. The legs didn’t quite feel like on the other days, but there is no need to panic, I just have to remain calm and focused.

“The Giro is still long. Today was just another valuable lesson that I learned. Fortunately, I still have an advantage of half a minute on the general classification and hopefully on Sunday I will manage to gain more time on the others.”

Andreas Leknessund (Team DSM) still wears the pink leader’s jersey, with Evenepoel at eight seconds behind, the first of the main race favourites. Roglic is third on GC at 38 seconds with Thomas now fifth at 52 seconds and Geoghegan Hart sixth at 56 seconds.

Healy, a 22 year-old Irishman who came to prominence in the recent Ardennes Classics, in which he finished second in the Amstel Gold and fourth at Liege-Bastogne-Liege, won his first grand tour stage in wonderful fashion, attacking the rest of the breakaway with 50km remaining of the stage to Fossombrone and winning by almost two minutes.

“I went from far out but I thought this was the right move,” said the EF Education Easypost rider. “I didn't want to lose my chance to win. I had good legs all along. This is a good day.

“It's a massive win for the team and myself. I've always been successful in Italy, even before I turned pro. Racing here suits me well and hopefully there's more to come.”