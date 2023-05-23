Geraint Thomas regains leader’s pink jersey at Giro d’Italia

Geraint Thomas and Joao Almeida – Geraint Thomas regains lead at Giro d’Italia - Getty Images/Tim de Waele

Portuguese rider Joao Almeida saw off Geraint Thomas to win stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia on Tuesday with an impressive late sprint on the slopes of Monte Bondone, while the Welshman regained the maglia rosa, the leader's pink jersey.

Almeida (UAE Team Emirates) launched his attack with around five km remaining and beat Thomas in a two-man sprint to earn his first Giro stage win after a mountainous 203km route that featured over 5,000 metres of vertical elevation.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Ineos Grenadiers rider Thomas, who lost the overall lead to Bruno Armirail (Groupama-FDJ) on Saturday, leads Almeida by 18 seconds in the general classification.

"It was a very tough day, a lot of climbs, I am happy with how it went," Thomas said afterwards. "I found myself in front with Almeida, he was better in the sprint. I am not surprised by him, he is a very strong rider and a strong comntender for the maglia rosa."

Primoz Roglic of Jumbo-Visma crossed the line 25 seconds later for third place, slipping 29 seconds behind Thomas in the overall standings.

Ineos Grenadiers, who have already lost Tao Geoghegan Hart to a fractured hip and Filippo Ganna to Covid, suffered another blow when Pavel Sivakov abandoned the race midway through Tuesday's ride, which began at Sabbio Chiese.

Sivakov was injured in the crash that ended Geoghegan Hart's race on stage 11. His withdrawal leaves Thomas with only four support riders in the final week. Wednesday's stage 17 is a 195-km route from Pergine Valsugana to Caorle.

More to follow...

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.