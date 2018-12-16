Geraint Thomas receives replacement Tour de France trophy after original was stolen

Geraint Thomas has received a replacement Tour de France trophy after his original was stolen in Birmingham in September.

Police are currently investigating the theft of the trophy, known as the Coupe Ominsports, after it disappeared from a plinth at The Cycle Show under the supervision of sponsor Pinarello.

Thomas was presented with an exact replica, which was arranged by the Tour de France race organiser Amaury Sport Organisation (ASO), on the BBC’s Sunday Brunch programme.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Really enjoyed @sundaybrunchc4 diet went out the window for an hour... And what a great prize! 🙌🏆 Now en-route to @BBCSPOTY to celebrate a brilliant year for British Sport #SPOTY pic.twitter.com/V4T7X18Nwj — Geraint Thomas (@GeraintThomas86) December 16, 2018

Thomas is one of the frontrunners for the Sports Personality of the Year Award after his famous victory in Paris in July, and will find out if he wins the award at a ceremony in Birmingham on Sunday evening.