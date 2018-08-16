Geraint Thomas and Chris Froome to make a rare appearance in this year’s Tour of Britain

2018 Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas and Chris Froome will be representing Team Sky in the Tour of Britain next month.

Froome’s first Tour of Britain in nine years is a rare appearance in a British race for the decorated rider, and is a major coup for the competition’s organisers.

Wales’ Thomas used to be a regular competitor in the Tour of Britain, although his seventh placed finish last year was his first appearance since 2011.

The race begins on Sunday 2 September and will be Thomas’ first major appearance since winning the Tour de France in July.

geraint-thomas.jpg

Geraint Thomas will compete in the Tour of Britain (EPA)

The Welshman was attracted to last year’s competition because it finished in Wales, and is looking forward to this year’s race which begins in Pembrey County Park, Carmarthenshire.

“As soon as I’d finished the Tour I knew I wanted to ride the Tour of Britain and race on home roads,” said Thomas. “It starts in Wales which will be special, and then I get to go and race across the whole of the UK. I can’t wait.

“I want to go to the race in the shape to compete and enjoy it. We’ll have to see how the next few weeks go but I’m looking forward to it and I know we will have a strong team there.”

Froome competed in the Tour of Britain in 2007 and 2009, and has only raced once in the UK since the London Olympics.

“It’s been a long time since I’ve raced the Tour of Britain,” said Froome, who often focuses on the Spanish Grand Tour around this time, a race he won last year.

“The Vuelta a Espana has always been such a big goal and sadly coincided with the Tour of Britain, but not doing La Vuelta this year gives me the chance to come back to the UK and race on what looks like a great parcours.

"I'm really looking forward to riding. I always remember there being a great atmosphere at the Tour of Britain and the race has only got bigger over the years. I'm really looking forward to coming back."

This year’s week-long Tour of Britain finishes in central London after riders travel through the West Country and up to Cumbira.