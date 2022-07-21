Geotextile Market Projected to Reach USD 12,030 Million by 2030 Owing to Rising Government Investments in Public Utility Infrastructures

Acumen Research and Consulting
·6 min read
Acumen Research and Consulting
Acumen Research and Consulting

Acumen Research and Consulting recently published report titled “Walking Assist Devices Market Size, Share, Analysis Report and Region Forecast, 2022 - 2030”

BEIJING, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Geotextile Market size accounted for USD 7,028 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach the value of USD 12,030 Million by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Geotextiles are relatively inexpensive and thus popular in construction applications such as reinforcement, filtration, protection, separation, and drainage, and the global geotextile industry is expected to grow during the forecast period. The global geotextile industry is poised to increase during the forecast period due to expected growth in the construction and agriculture sectors. During the forecast period, geotextiles' versatility, flexibility, and permeability are expected to dominate the growth geotextiles market. Mechanical performance, durability, and cost-effectiveness are expected to drive growth in the global geotextile market over the forecast period. Furthermore, as a result of the government's move to increase their global market share, geotextile industry players are constantly driving geotextile innovation, allowing the global geotextile to accelerate during the projected timeframe.

Geotextiles are made up of synthetic and natural textile materials that are commonly used in the construction of highways, works, and drains, among other engineering applications. These products, which are typically made of materials such as synthesized geotextile and organic geotextile, can provide soil structure as well as erosion prevention. These products are widely used in a wide range of applications, including coastal protection, agricultural sectors, and storm water.

Geotextiles have the ability to sort, reinforce, separate, drain, and safeguard when used in conjunction with soil. Geotextiles are permeable synthetic fabrics made primarily of polyester and polyethylene. There are three types of geotextiles: needle punched, woven, and warmth bonded. Highway construction, canals, reservoirs, embankments, and railroad tracks are just a few of the environmental and geotechnical development environments for geotextiles. Geotextiles are also frequently used during the spot of granular soil filtration.

Request For Free Sample Report @

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-sample/3028

Report Coverage:

Market

Geotextile Market

Market Size 2021

USD 7,028 Million

Market Forecast 2030

USD 12,030 Million

CAGR During 2022 - 2030

6.3%

Analysis Period

2018 - 2030

Base Year

2021

Forecast Data

2022 - 2030

Segments Covered

By Material Type, By Product Type, By Application, And By Geography

Regional Scope

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Key Companies Profiled

Koninklijke Ten Cate B.V., BASF SE, GSE Holdings, Inc., Officine Maccaferri S.p.A.,
NAUE GmbH & Co. KG, AGRU America, Fibertex Nonwovens A/S, Global Synthetics,
Low and Bonar PLC, HUESKER Group, Propex Operating Company, LLC, and TENAX Group.?

Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

Customization Scope

10 hrs of free customization and expert consultation

Global Geotextile Market Growth Aspects

The main factor driving the market growth is the increasing number of development and construction activities across the world, particularly in developing countries. This, along with the growing use of environmentally friendly walls and roofs for soil erosion prevention and proper water drainage system management, is fueling the market growth. Geosynthetics are also extensively used in the transportation industry to stiffen and protect the around its ground in railroad tracks, road systems, and highways. Furthermore, due to their exceptional chemical resistance, geotextiles are being widely used in wastewater management systems, which are catalyzing future growth. Furthermore, the demand from a variety of industries for the safe handling and disposal of exceptionally dangerous waste has been continuously growing. Additionally, the implementation of favorable reimbursement policies and increased research and innovation operations in national infrastructures, which allow industries to maintain performance specifications while controlling environmental problems, is expected to propel the market even further.

Check the detailed table of contents of the report @

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/table-of-content/geotextile-market

Rising Demand for Bio-based Geotextiles

A variety of bio-based material properties, such as agricultural production and industrial effluent, are used to create bio-based geotextiles. Maize-based PLA geotextiles, crop residues, sheep wool sedimentation mats, and coconut erosion mats are examples of bio-based geotextiles. Some of the most important advantages of bio-based geotextiles are resource development and the elimination or reduction of Greenhouse Gas emissions. Since these materials are extremely lightweight, application and transportation costs are reduced, which is increasing interest in the agricultural and construction industries.

Geotextile Market Regional Overview

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa are the regional classification of the global geotextile market. The Asia-Pacific region was the largest purchaser of geotextiles in 2021, and this growth is projected to continue throughout the projected timeline. The regional market is driven by the huge number of customers in India and China. Favorable government initiatives to improve public infrastructure, fast industrialization, and the availability of qualified labor will all contribute to increased industry growth. In order to stimulate regional growth, government initiatives are emphasizing the development of large cluster cities with high reliability and durability.

Furthermore, the market in North America is expected to grow significantly over the projected time frame. The drainage systems in the United States are highly advanced and comprehensive, and their widespread use has resulted in proper and consistent maintenance, which drives regional growth.

Geotextile Market Segmentation

The global geotextile market has been segmented by Acumen Research and Consulting based on material type, product type, and application. Based on the material type, the market is divided into synthetic, and natural. Based on the product type, the market separated into woven geotextile, nonwoven geotextile, and knitted geotextile. Based on application, the market is categorized into road construction, railway work, drainage, erosion, agriculture, and others.

Buy this premium research report –

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/buy-now/0/3028

Geotextile Market Players

Some key players covered global in the geotextile industry are Koninklijke Ten Cate B.V., BASF SE, GSE Holdings, Inc., Officine Maccaferri S.p.A., NAUE GmbH & Co. KG, AGRU America, Fibertex Nonwovens A/S, Global Synthetics, Low and Bonar PLC, HUESKER Group, Propex Operating Company, LLC, and TENAX Group.

Browse More Research Topic on Chemical Industries:

The Global Silicone Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6.9% from 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach the market value of around USD 32,141.7 Million by 2027.

The Global Antimicrobial Textiles Market size is anticipated to reach around USD 15,800 Million by 2027 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 6% in terms of revenue during the forecast period 2020 to 2027.

The Global Ceramic Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 9.1% during the forecast period 2020 to 2027 and to reach value of around USD 492.7 Billion by 2027.

About Acumen Research and Consulting:

Acumen Research and Consulting is a global provider of market intelligence and consulting services to information technology, investment, telecommunication, manufacturing, and consumer technology markets. ARC helps investment communities, IT professionals, and business executives to make fact-based decisions on technology purchases and develop firm growth strategies to sustain market competition. With the team size of 100+ Analysts and collective industry experience of more than 200 years, Acumen Research and Consulting assures to deliver a combination of industry knowledge along with global and country level expertise.

For Latest Update Follow Us on Twitter and, LinkedIn

Contact Us:

Mr. Richard Johnson

Acumen Research and Consulting

USA: +13474743864

India: +918983225533

E-mail: sales@acumenresearchandconsulting.com


Latest Stories

  • 12 Ks for Ray, 12 Ws in row for M's after 8-3 win in Texas

    ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Robbie Ray struck out 12 without a walk over 6 2/3 innings, rookie All-Star center fielder Julio Rodríguez hit a grand slam and the Seattle Mariners extended their longest winning streak in more than two decades to 12 games with an 8-3 win over the Texas Rangers on Friday night. The only time the Mariners had a longer winning streak was their team-record 15 in row in 2001, their last playoff season. Atlanta has the only longer streak in the big leagues this season with 14

  • McManis returns interception for decisive TD as Argos rally to down Riders 30-24

    WOLFVILLE, N.S. — Wynton McManis made Touchdown Atlantic worth celebrating for Toronto Argonauts fans. McManis returned an interception 50 yards for the touchdown to rally Toronto past the Saskatchewan Roughriders 30-24 in an entertaining but often chippy contest Saturday afternoon. McManis stepped in front of a Cody Fajardo pass and ran untouched to the end zone at 12:54 of the fourth quarter. Moments later, McLeod Bethel-Thompson found Brandon Banks for the two-point convert to put Toronto ahe

  • This Calgary youth basketball coach is helping more kids experience sport

    Youth sports can be expensive for parents looking to sign their kids up, but one Calgary father is volunteering his time to make it a little easier for other families. Angel Martinez coaches the Calgary Bulls basketball team nearly every weeknight — and he doesn't make a dime doing it. "Yes it's a lot of work, but I love this game," explained Martinez. "I can see the results, so that is my paycheck for me. That is the money." Not only does Martinez spend his time teaching the U16 team at no char

  • Trudeau calls Hockey Canada fund to cover sexual misconduct claims 'unacceptable'

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canadians are right to be "disgusted" with Hockey Canada following a recent string of scandals involving allegations of sexual misconduct. The latest news about the sport's national governing body landed on Tuesday when recently unearthed court documents suggested that the organization operates a legal fund dedicated to pay for uninsured liabilities — including sexual abuse claims. "I think right now it's hard for anyone in Canada to have faith or trust in anyo

  • Last offspring of legendary N.S. horse wins the lone race that eluded his sire

    The offspring of a legendary Nova Scotia racehorse has won the only race that his sire lost. Somebeachsomewhere was considered one of the best harness racing horses of all time, winning 20 of 21 career races. The only one he lost was the New Jersey Meadowlands Pace in 2008. Fourteen years later, his colt, Beach Glass, has claimed the title. "It's a bit surreal," said Brent MacGrath, who owned and trained both horses. Beach Glass started off the race in fifth place, slowly working his way to the

  • Johnny Gaudreau pens letter to Calgary after leaving Flames in free agency

    Johnny Gaudreau says he was always open to staying with the Calgary Flames. The draw of being closer to family, however, became too strong. The star winger penned a piece in The Players' Tribune published Wednesday where he tried to explain his decision to leave the only NHL team he'd ever known for the Columbus Blue Jackets in free agency Gaudreau said his mind wasn't made up that he would be leaving Calgary, even after rejecting an eight-year contract extension before hitting the open market.

  • Canadiens send Petry, Poehling to Penguins for Matheson, fourth-round pick

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens have traded defenceman Jeff Petry and forward Ryan Poehling to the Pittsburgh Penguins for defenceman Mike Matheson and a fourth-round pick in 2023. The trade ends a tenure of seven-plus seasons in Montreal for Petry, who was acquired by the Canadiens in a trade with Edmonton on March 2, 2015. He had 70 goals and 178 assists in 508 games with the Canadiens. Matheson had 11 goals and 20 assists in 74 games with the Penguins last season and added one goal and five

  • After Olympic success in Tokyo, Canada women look to dethrone U.S. as CONCACAF champs

    Canada had the better of the U.S. en route to winning Olympic gold in Tokyo last summer. Now the Canadian women look to build on that success by taking the CONCACAF title away from the top-ranked Americans. The North American rivals blazed an identical trail in reaching Monday's CONCACAF W Championship final, each winning four games while outscoring the opposition 12-0. The U.S. and sixth-ranked Canadians dispatched No. 37 Costa Rica and No. 51 Jamaica by identical 3-0 scores in semifinal play T

  • Canadiens send Petry, Poehling to Penguins for Matheson, fourth-round pick

    MONTREAL — The connection between Montreal general manager Kent Hughes and new Canadiens defenceman Mike Matheson goes back several years. Both are from Montreal's West Island, and Hughes said he has known Matheson since his days playing midget triple-A hockey. "First-class human being," Hughes said of Matheson. "The expression you'd always say is: "The kind of guy you'd let marry your daughter.'" Hughes has brought Matheson back to his roots, acquiring the 28-year-old Pointe-Claire, Que., nativ

  • Jackie Robinson's legacy looms over All-Star Game in LA

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — The legacy of Jackie Robinson showed in Major League Baseball’s draft, with four Black players among the first five selected for the first time in history. Six of the first 18 players chosen as well as nine players taken in the first round are Black. All of them are alumni of MLB's diversity development programs. That’s considered progress in a sport that has a smaller percentage of Black players now than any year since the early 1990s. “It's nice to see athletes sticking arou

  • Toronto Raptors sign guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to two-way contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to a two-way contract. The six-foot-three, 185-pound Dowtin joined the Raptors for this year's NBA Summer League, where he averaged 16 points, 4.3 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 28.1 minutes in four games (all starts). He shot 57 per cent from the field, including 36.4 per cent from three-point range. A native of Upper Marlboro, Ma., Dowtin played in nine NBA games last season for Golden State, Milwaukee and Orlando, averaging 2.1 points

  • Blue Jays draft pick Barriera on 22 teams passing on him: 'They're gonna regret this'

    Brandon Barriera is entering pro baseball with a chip on his shoulder.

  • Blue Jays' Santiago Espinal replacing injured Altuve at All-Star Game

    Santiago Espinal is the fifth member of the Toronto Blue Jays to be selected for the 2022 MLB All-Star Game in Los Angeles.

  • Should the Raptors start Trent Jr. or Achiuwa next season?

    Amit Mann and Sean Woodley discuss why the Raptors should consider starting Precious Achiuwa over Gary Trent Jr. next season and how it benefits their system. Full podcast looking at the back-end and rotation players is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Roughriders QB Fajardo unsure how long he can play the pain game

    WOLFVILLE — Cody Fajardo isn't sure how much longer he can continue playing on his ailing left knee. The Saskatchewan Roughriders starting quarterback has been playing with a brace on his knee since the second week of the CFL season. Earlier this week, Fajardo expressed optimism his knee was actually starting to come around. But that all changed Saturday afternoon in Saskatchewan's 30-24 loss to Toronto in the 2022 Touchdown Atlantic contest. In the second quarter, Fajardo was in obvious pain af

  • The Battle of Ontario is back, don’t take the bait Leafs fans

    The Senators have had an eye-catching offseason, trading for Alex DeBrincat and signing Claude Giroux in free agency. Ottawa fans have wasted no time in trolling Leafs loyalists about the strength of their top six.

  • Report: Nets wouldn't consider Kevin Durant trade with Raptors without Scottie Barnes

    The Nets are understandably setting the bar as high as possible in Durant trade talks.

  • Levins finishes historic fourth, crushes his Canadian marathon at world championships

    EUGENE, Ore. — Canada's Cam Levins never lost his self-belief. And after nearly four frustrating years of disappointing finishes, dropouts, and the loss of his sponsor, Levins wrote a remarkable comeback story on Sunday, shattering his own Canadian record, racing to an historic fourth place in the marathon at the world track and field championships. "I'm thrilled, obviously. I'm over the moon," Levins said. The 33-year-old from Black Creek, B.C., ran two hours seven minutes nine seconds to crush

  • Nighthawks dominate Elam Ending to hand 3rd straight loss to Bandits

    The Guelph Nighthawks limited the Fraser Valley Bandits to just two points in the Elam Ending to secure an 87-79 road victory in CEBL action on Friday. The dominating effort from the away team in the final sequence wrapped a hard-fought game that saw Fraser Valley start the fourth quarter with an eight-point advantage. Giorgi Bezhanishvili led Guelph (8-8) with 19 points. Cat Barber and Stefan Smith added 15 each. Former Toronto Raptors centre Lucas Nogueira grabbed seven rebounds. Shane Gibson

  • Canadiens send Petry, Poehling to Penguins for Matheson, fourth-round pick

    MONTREAL — The connection between Montreal general manager Kent Hughes and new Canadiens defenceman Mike Matheson goes back several years. Both are from Montreal's West Island, and Hughes said he has known Matheson since his days playing midget triple-A hockey. "First-class human being," Hughes said of Matheson. "The expression you'd always say is: "The kind of guy you'd let marry your daughter.'" Hughes has brought Matheson back to his roots, acquiring the 28-year-old Pointe-Claire, Que., nativ