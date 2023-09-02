Georginio Wijnaldum joins Saudi side Al-Ettifaq from Paris St-Germain

Georginio Wijnaldum left Liverpool in 2021 after five years at Anfield

Paris St-Germain and Netherlands midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum has joined Steven Gerrard's Al-Ettifaq side in the Saudi Pro League.

Wijnaldum, 32, joins up with former Liverpool teammate Jordan Henderson, who signed for the club in July.

Neither club has revealed whether Al-Ettifaq have paid a transfer fee.

Wijnaldum spent 2023-23 on loan at Roma but suffered a broken leg and missed both the World Cup in Qatar and six months of Serie A action.

He won the Champions League in 2019 and the Premier League in 2020 while playing for Liverpool between 2016 and 2021.

The former Newcastle United midfielder has earned 90 caps with the Netherlands, but endured a disappointing spell in the French capital with PSG, making only 38 appearance.

Al-Ettifaq are currently in fifth in the Saudi top flight after five games.