Georgie Grier on becoming a viral Edinburgh sensation: ‘I’ll still be out on the Royal Mile flyering’

Georgie Grieg is performing her one-woman show Sunsets at Edinburgh Fringe - Dominic Cavendish

The Edinburgh Festival has only officially got underway this weekend, but already there’s one name on everyone’s lips, on the Fringe and far beyond: that of actress Georgie Grier, who was catapulted into the limelight in a whirlwind 48 hours that she describes as “totally surreal”.

On Thursday afternoon, she posted a Twitter photograph of herself looking disconsolate after a performance of her solo play Sunsets, at Gilded Balloon – “There was one person in my audience today when I performed my one woman play, ‘Sunsets’ at #edfringe. It’s fine, isn’t it? It’s fine…?” Encouraging replies from entertainment bigwigs including comedians Jason Manford and Dara Ó Briain saw that image go viral – and it has had 12m views. The Friday performance was sold-out; and the 40-seat venue was crammed on Saturday too. “I can’t thank you enough for coming, it means everything to me,” she said as she took her bow.

She shows a similar humility when she reflects on her rollercoaster experience. But on Wednesday, she says, she was on the brink of despair.

There was one person in my audience today when I performed my one woman play, ‘Sunsets’ at #edfringe. It’s fine, isn’t it? It’s fine…? 🥹 pic.twitter.com/D0lfAsMMz0 — Georgie Grier (@georgie_grier) August 3, 2023

“I just felt overwhelmed coming off stage. I knew that you have to do flyering in the rain and all that but there was a sense of ‘I want to run home’ now. Because you know you’ve got to keep doing it day after day. It has been tough. During the pandemic, there have definitely been moments when I’ve thought, ‘Shall I keep doing this?’”

The emotive photograph that went viral suggested she had a tear in her eyes. “It’s a bit of a blur now,” she says. Her motivation for posting was reaching out for support from other performers: “It felt easier to talk to Twitter than phone my mum. I just didn’t want to phone her and worry her. I’ve phoned her in the past crying, because this industry can be very hard. I just wanted to reach out elsewhere without having to call her.”

Her parents – who hail from Surrey – have yet to see the show, but have been in regular contact amid the high drama – with appearances on TV news channels and Radio 4’s Woman’s Hour. “The main thing I’ve been doing is messaging my family going – ‘I can’t believe this’”.

Grier insists she had no idea the photo would boost ticket sales. “That day [Thursday] four people had booked, they were four people I knew – that’s great,” she says. “I checked it a bit later, the number had gone up again, I thought great. But with four I was happy. It wasn’t until I walked into the room [on Friday], and saw everyone’s faces, I was so grateful. I didn’t realise it was sold out.

“I had no clue about the reaction. I thought I might get a few messages from performers in a similar situation who might offer some words of encouragement. I didn’t imagine this response. I didn’t think I’d be talking to the Telegraph. It was surreal when I saw I had a video message from Jason Manford – I couldn’t believe he’d taken the time to do that.”

Niamh Denyer, whose show Get Blessed! is on at the same venue, says it has been “amazing to witness this rally of support”. “Georgie is on before me at Patter Hoose and we share a backstage area... I said to her today before she went on to her sold out show, well that escalated quickly! Fringe is a rollercoaster of emotions, you feel very vulnerable and exposed, and it makes you question what the hell you’re doing on an hourly basis, but this rally of support has restored my faith in humanity.”

Grier is guarded as to whether the media interest will mean that she can break even, or even turn a profit on her show. And isn’t counting on job offers flooding in. Keeping herself grounded is her priority. “Yesterday evening I watched The Bear on Disney+ to switch off. I’m not thinking of this as a honeymoon period. I want to work through the month.” Isn’t it ironic that her play looks at the whole idea of rom-com happy endings? “It’s a nice parallel but I wouldn’t say that I’m living a fairy tale. I’m in no way thinking I’ve skipped any queue. You’ve still got to put the work in... I will be still out there on the Royal Mile, flyering.”

