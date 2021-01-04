Georgia's rural Black voters were ignored and suppressed. Now they might flip the Senate.

Since the November election, attention has been rightfully paid to the role of Black voters — and Black organizers — in flipping Georgia for President-elect Joe Biden. This attention is warranted, and long overdue, but often overlooked is the role of rural Black voters in particular. After decades of political neglect, emboldened rural Georgian voters are turning out in droves and forcing themselves into the political conversation. Rural Black voters played a central role in helping Biden win Georgia, and now have the chance to decide which party controls the U.S. Senate.

People tend to see Georgia as made up of Atlanta and Not Atlanta, with a lot of Democratic (Black) voters in urban Atlanta and heavily Republican (white) voters in the rural rest of the state — and when people hear “rural,” they almost always think “white.” But that’s just not what Georgia is like. A third of rural Georgians are people of color and one in four voters outside the Atlanta metro area are Black. In fact, most of the 20 majority-Black counties in Georgia are in rural areas — including Washington County, where I grew up.

Victims of suppression and exclusion

Being overlooked and excluded from politics is not new for Black rural Georgians. I saw this firsthand growing up. Politicians ignored us, so we ignored them. They rarely came to our communities or tried to earn our votes. And so many of us didn’t vote. People usually wouldn’t even talk about it and if they did, the mentality was always: “Man, those folks gonna do what they gonna do anyway.”

Growing up, we were victims of decades of voter suppression. The legacy of the Jim Crow laws that disenfranchised my grandparents’ generation did not fade quickly. In many ways, it was passed on down to my own generation. In small towns especially, there was even a fear of what would happen to you if you did vote. We were conditioned to believe that our votes did not matter and that nothing would ever change. Between the fear and the feeling of hopelessness in voting, many Black rural Georgians didn’t vote.

Despite this deep history of disenfranchisement, Black rural Georgians delivered the state for Biden. So what has changed?

While it did not start in 2018, Stacey Abrams’ near-win that year showed the country that Georgia is purple, and it showed rural Georgians their political power. Abrams went all across the state, including to rural areas like where I grew up. She showed rural Georgians that they could make a difference and be heard by their leaders. Rural Black voters saw that Georgia was winnable for Democrats and that they could be a part of it.

As a competitor myself, I could understand the urge to fade into the background after a tough loss like that. But Abrams refused. She has returned to these communities, and continued to register and engage rural Georgians.

Religion in the runoff: Christianity is on the ballot in the Georgia Senate runoff between Warnock and Loeffler

The 2018 election was transformative for me, not just because of Stacey Abrams’ campaign, but because I saw the impact of modern-day voter suppression up close. I went to vote in Mechanicsville, but they only had five voting machines, and one of them broke. We waited three hours to cast our ballots. I knew this was wrong. I wanted to make sure no one in my community — at a time when so many of us finally felt engaged in the system – would be discouraged to come out and vote. I got together with a few other former NFL players, including Warrick Dunn, Adalius Thomas and Alge Crumpler. We served pizzas and water to people waiting to vote. We were doing anything we could to convince them to stay in line. I just remember thinking, “I can’t let these people go home without voting.”

Fired up to make history again

Black Georgians have come out and said we are sick and tired of being sick and tired. The COVID pandemic only heightened this feeling. Between painful job losses and disproportionate death rates among Black rural Georgians, voters were willing to put everything on the line to vote, even if that meant putting themselves at risk during a pandemic. The same Georgians who grew up fearing what would happen if they cast a ballot, are now scared of what could happen if they don’t.

Rural Black voters are more emboldened than ever. There’s a saying that “you can’t be what you can’t see.” Well, they no longer need to look far for proof that their votes can make a difference. Just last month they saw up close the role they played in voting President Donald Trump out of office, and now they’re fired up to make history again this week. With margins that could be even narrower in the runoff than they were in November, rural Black voters know the power they wield. They know they can decide the election.

Senate and Georgia: Georgia, if you’re listening, ignore conservatives peddling socialist Senate hallucinations

The new political power of rural Georgia is proof of the strategy of groups like the New Georgia Project and New South Super PAC has worked. If we invest in young people and people of color, and engage them on issues they care about, we can create real enthusiasm and lasting support for Democrats.

Especially in the Central Savannah River area where I grew up, groups like New South are working to grow this electorate. Black voters have long been the most loyal voting bloc for Democrats — 88% backed Biden in Georgia — and the party shouldn’t take us for granted. Democrats need to earn our votes and build political power in Black communities year-round, instead of seeing us as targets for last-minute get out the vote efforts.

For the first time, back in my hometown, and in towns like it all across the state, there is a feeling of hope. People I grew up with are feeling empowered. They know that their vote can make a difference, and they are doing everything they can to make sure their voice is heard Jan. 5.

Takeo Spikes is a former NFL linebacker and a Georgia native. After retiring from football, he earned an M.B.A. and currently sits on the board of the New Georgia Project. Follow him on Twitter: @TakeoSpikes51

