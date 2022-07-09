Georgia's Austin Hill wins NASCAR Xfinity race in Atlanta

  • Austin Hill reacts after winning a NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Saturday, July 9, 2022, in Hampton, Ga. (AP Photo/Bob Andres)
    1/7

    NASCAR XFINITY Atlanta Auto Racing

    Austin Hill reacts after winning a NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Saturday, July 9, 2022, in Hampton, Ga. (AP Photo/Bob Andres)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Brandon Jones (19) and Austin Hill (21) race down the front stretch during a NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Saturday, July 9, 2022, in Hampton, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
    2/7

    NASCAR Xfinity Atlanta Auto Racing

    Brandon Jones (19) and Austin Hill (21) race down the front stretch during a NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Saturday, July 9, 2022, in Hampton, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Sam Mayer (1) hits the wall during a NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Saturday, July 9, 2022, in Hampton, Ga. (AP Photo/Russell Norris)
    3/7

    NASCAR XFINITY Atlanta Auto Racing

    Sam Mayer (1) hits the wall during a NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Saturday, July 9, 2022, in Hampton, Ga. (AP Photo/Russell Norris)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Pit crew members work to refuel and change the tires on Sheldon Creed's car during a NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Saturday, July 9, 2022, in Hampton, Ga. (AP Photo/Bob Andres)
    4/7

    NASCAR XFINITY Atlanta Auto Racing

    Pit crew members work to refuel and change the tires on Sheldon Creed's car during a NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Saturday, July 9, 2022, in Hampton, Ga. (AP Photo/Bob Andres)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Josh Berry (8) races A.J. Allmendinger (16) into Turn 1 during a NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Saturday, July 9, 2022, in Hampton, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
    5/7

    NASCAR Xfinity Atlanta Auto Racing

    Josh Berry (8) races A.J. Allmendinger (16) into Turn 1 during a NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Saturday, July 9, 2022, in Hampton, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Josh Berry (8) races A.J. Allmendinger (16) into Turn 1 during a NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Saturday, July 9, 2022, in Hampton, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
    6/7

    NASCAR Xfinity Atlanta Auto Racing

    Josh Berry (8) races A.J. Allmendinger (16) into Turn 1 during a NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Saturday, July 9, 2022, in Hampton, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • A.J. Allmendinger (16) leads the field into Turn 1 during a NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Saturday, July 9, 2022, in Hampton, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
    7/7

    NASCAR Xfinity Atlanta Auto Racing

    A.J. Allmendinger (16) leads the field into Turn 1 during a NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Saturday, July 9, 2022, in Hampton, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Austin Hill reacts after winning a NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Saturday, July 9, 2022, in Hampton, Ga. (AP Photo/Bob Andres)
Brandon Jones (19) and Austin Hill (21) race down the front stretch during a NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Saturday, July 9, 2022, in Hampton, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Sam Mayer (1) hits the wall during a NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Saturday, July 9, 2022, in Hampton, Ga. (AP Photo/Russell Norris)
Pit crew members work to refuel and change the tires on Sheldon Creed's car during a NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Saturday, July 9, 2022, in Hampton, Ga. (AP Photo/Bob Andres)
Josh Berry (8) races A.J. Allmendinger (16) into Turn 1 during a NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Saturday, July 9, 2022, in Hampton, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Josh Berry (8) races A.J. Allmendinger (16) into Turn 1 during a NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Saturday, July 9, 2022, in Hampton, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
A.J. Allmendinger (16) leads the field into Turn 1 during a NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Saturday, July 9, 2022, in Hampton, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
PAUL NEWBERRY
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Austin Hill
    American stock car racing driver
  • Ty Gibbs
    American professional stock car racing driver
  • Josh Berry
    American stock car racing driver

HAMPTON, Ga. (AP) — Georgia native Austin Hill claimed his second NASCAR Xfinity win of the season, leading an eight-car train across the line at Atlanta Motor Speedway to set off a raucous celebration in front of the home folks Saturday.

The 28-year-old Xfinity rookie is from Winston, a small town about an hour's drive from the high-banked track that he considers home.

After a pair of runner-up Truck Series finishes at Atlanta in 2020 and ‘21, and another second-place showing behind Ty Gibbs in the track’s spring Xfinity race, Hill finally crossed the line first at the 1.54-mile trioval.

Morning storms wiped out qualifying and practice, but Hill saw plenty of blue skies when he climbed out his No. 21 Chevy in front of the main grandstand.

“I just won in Atlanta,” said Hill, who also won the season-opening Xfinity race at Daytona. "That's so special. I've been trying to win here for a long time. I've finished second here three times in a row.”

Hill overcame a radio problem that prevented him from communicating with his crew. He changed out helmets just before the green flag, to no avail, so he had to get by with hand signals when he wanted to make adjustments

“He did a great job, and his spotter did a great job,” car owner Richard Childress said.

Hill was trailed by a pack of seven cars — all within a second of the lead — on a frenzied final run. But he never gave up the top spot, pulling away just a bit on the final lap as challengers jockeyed for position behind him.

“It was a rocket ship all day,” Hill said of his car. “I just needed to stay out front and control the runs.”

The winner crossed the line 0.111 seconds ahead of Josh Berry. Ryan Truex, Cup regular Tyler Reddick and Daniel Hemric rounded out the top five.

After Berry won the opening 40-lap stage, Hill signaled his strength by crossing the first at the 80-lap mark — the first stage win of his Xfinity career.

Gibbs came in with a series-high four victories on the season. He started from the pole and was running strong, only to have his day end after 93 laps when a push from Riley Herbst sent him slamming into the outside wall.

The No. 54 Toyota wobbled to the pits with suspension damage, leaving Gibbs with a 35th-place finish that matched his worst of the season.

It was just the second time in 17 races that he's placed outside the top 20.

"It was hard racing and just came home on the wrong side of it,” said Gibbs, toning down the aggressive, outspoken approach that put him at odds with several drivers early in the season.

Nineteen-year-old Sam Mayer, the highest-ranked driver without an Xfinity win, cost himself a shot at victory lane when he foolishly clipped Jeffrey Earnhardt trying to squeeze into a line of cars in the outside lane.

It was the sort of youthful blunder that plagued Mayer a year ago.

“I thought it was going to be good,” he said. “It wasn't. That's my mistake. I've got to calm down and get my act together.”

___

Follow Paul Newberry on Twitter at https://twitter.com/pnewberry1963

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • FIFA, Qatar prepare beer policy for soccer fans at World Cup

    DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Beer with alcohol is expected to be sold at World Cup stadiums in Qatar but fans may be allowed to take only non-alcoholic drinks to their seats. FIFA and Qatari organizers are still working on plans to serve all fans who want to drink at games when the tournament starts in November in the Muslim-majority country. Hospitality packages offering “premium beverages” at stadiums have been sold since February 2021 but a policy for most fans at the eight venues and long-time World C

  • Canadian Jessica Campbell first female assistant coach in American Hockey League

    Jessica Campbell broke a professional hockey barrier for women as the first female assistant coach in the American Hockey League. The 30-year-old from Rocanville, Sask., was named to the Coachella Valley Firebirds coaching staff Tuesday. She joins head coach Dan Bylsma behind the bench of the Seattle Kraken's AHL affiliate in its inaugural season. Campbell's appointment comes weeks after she was the first woman on a coaching staff at the men's world championship in Finland, where she was an assi

  • Predators sign Filip Forsberg to $68M, 8-year contract

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Nashville Predators have re-signed Filip Forsberg to a $68 million, eight-year contract with an $8.5 million annual salary cap hit. The team announced the deal Saturday, getting Forsberg locked up before he could hit the open market when NHL free agency opens next week. He's now under contract through 2030. Forsberg, who turns 28 in August, is coming off the best season of his career. The native of Ostervala, Sweden, set career highs with 42 goals, 42 assists and 84 p

  • Toronto FC acquires Canadian midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye from Colorado Rapids

    Toronto FC acquired Mark-Anthony Kaye on Friday, paying the Colorado Rapids a hefty price for the Canadian international midfielder. To get Kaye, Toronto gave up teenage Canadian midfielder Ralph Priso, up to US$1.05 million in general allocation money, a 2023 international roster spot and a first-round MLS SuperDraft pick. Colorado will receive $350,000 in allocation money in 2022 and $425,000 in 2023, plus $250,000 in either 2023 or 2024 allocation money depending on Kaye’s roster status. As p

  • Jake Middleton relishing NHL tenure after going last overall

    Jake Middleton has signed a three-year contract with the Minnesota Wild worth $7.35 million and the 26-year-old, who was the last overall pick in the 2014 draft, is relishing his secure NHL future.

  • Senators land big fish in Alex DeBrincat

    The Ottawa Senators have the makings of an impressive forward core after landing perennial 40-goal man Alex DeBrincat in a trade with Chicago.

  • Aaliyah Edwards has 20 points, 10 boards in Canada's win over France

    TORONTO — Aaliyah Edwards had 20 points and 10 rebounds to lift Canada to a 73-56 victory over France on Wednesday night at the inaugural Globl Jam under-23 tournament. Merissah Russell and Shayeann Day-Wilson scored 17 points apiece for the Canadian women, who improved to 3-0. "We were all very confident," Edwards said. "We were 2-0 (coming into game) and we were just building off momentum. "We started this game off strong which really showed how prepared we were." Canada previously defeated Be

  • Timbers success in Seattle continues, topple Sounders 3-0

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jaroslaw Niezgoda scored in the 24th minute, Santiago Moreno and Dairon Asprilla connected late in the second half and the Portland Timbers remained unbeaten in their past seven regular-season games in Seattle with a 3-0 victory over the Sounders on Saturday. The victory continued a run of success for the Timbers playing three hours to the north against their most heated rival. Portland has not lost a regular-season match to the Sounders in Seattle since May 27, 2017. That stretch

  • Kings hire Manon Rheaume as hockey ops and prospect adviser

    MONTREAL (AP) — The Los Angeles Kings hired former goaltender Manon Rheaume as a hockey operations and prospect adviser on Thursday, making her the latest woman to join or be promoted by an NHL team amid a leaguewide push to increase front office diversity. The team announced the move hours before the start of the draft. She is expected to still live in Michigan, be involved in hockey operations projects and report to director of player personnel Nelson Emerson. “Manon is an excellent communicat

  • Growlers win 2nd game in franchise history in thriller against Rattlers

    The 2022 CEBL season may not be the perfect inaugural campaign for the Newfoundland Growlers, but they picked up their second win in franchise history with a 93-91 victory over the Saskatchewan Rattlers on Saturday at Memorial University. Brandon Sampson scored the Elam Ending layup to end the back-and-forth affair, as the CEBL's third-leading point scorer continued his excellent form by leading his team with 22 points while also picking up four rebounds. Terry Thomas also had a strong performan

  • The importance of Mike Grier's monumental hiring as Sharks GM

    Mike Grier’s hiring as the new general manager of the San Jose Sharks is a giant step forward for diversity, equity, and inclusion in the sport of hockey.

  • Argonauts miss late convert, lose 23-22 to unbeaten Blue Bombers

    TORONTO — Although Boris Bede missed a routine convert that would have tied the game and forced overtime, his Toronto Argonauts teammates blamed themselves for their heartbreaking loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. "A whole lot more points were missed than just on missed kicks," Argonauts quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson said Monday night after his team slipped to 1-2 in the standings. With 25 seconds left in regulation, Bede missed a convert attempt that would have tied the game as the Argos

  • Canadian women turn on the offence late en route to 6-0 win over Trinidad

    GUADALUPE, Mexico — A slow start turned into a goal rush Tuesday night as Canada blanked Trinidad and Tobago 6-0 to open play at the CONCACAF W Championship. Canada, the defending Olympic champion, is ranked sixth in the world compared to No. 76 for Trinidad. Despite dominating play, Canada held a slim 1-0 lead two-thirds of the way through the match on captain Christine Sinclair's 190th international goal. Determined Trinidad defending and some errant finishing made for Canadian frustration. Bu

  • Oilers announce assistants Manson, Gulutzan will return to Woodcroft's coaching staff

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers say assistant coaches Dave Manson and Glen Gulutzan will return next season as the NHL team shored up its hockey operations staff on Thursday. The Oilers also announced that goalie coach Dustin Schwartz and video coach Jeremy Coupal will return, while Brad Holland has been promoted to assistant general manager, professional scouting. Manson joined the Oilers from the American Hockey League's Bakersfield Condors alongside head coach Jay Woodcroft in February. The 55

  • Inflation, rising fees are pricing families, kids out of organized sports

    Mohammed Hussain's three children are all in organized sports. His 14-year-old daughter and two sons, aged 12 and eight, are on hockey teams, and he is upfront about how expensive that can be. "It takes a chunk out of your paycheque," the Edmonton man said. "We feel a punch with the equipment right now. Kids grow like weeds at this age group," Hussain said. "We haven't even gotten into fuel charges ... how much gas people are spending just trying to get the games in. With three kids, we're all o

  • Why the Raptors should leverage their future for Kevin Durant

    Since Durant reportedly requested a trade out of Brooklyn three years after his experiment to create a superteam failed, the Toronto Raptors have come up as a natural landing spot for the Slim Reaper.

  • Pitchers the Jays can trade for to fix their issues on the mound

    The Toronto Blue Jays desperately need pitching help, and they may have to look at the trade market to solidify their rotation.

  • BlackJacks trounce struggling Rattlers, tie CEBL record with 51-point victory

    The Ottawa BlackJacks took a commanding 101-50 win over the Saskatchewan Rattlers, tying a CEBL record for largest margin of victory on Wednesday in Ottawa. Ottawa (4-8), which has now won three of its last four games after starting the season at 1-7, outscored Saskatchewan (7-6) by at least seven points in every quarter of the game. The Rattlers, who lost to the previously winless Newfoundland Growlers by 23 on Sunday, continue to struggle offensively as not one player was able to reach double-

  • Maple Leafs trade Petr Mrazek to Blackhawks in salary dump

    MONTREAL — Getting out from under Petr Mrazek's albatross contract wound up costing Kyle Dubas just over a dozen spots at the NHL draft. The Toronto Maple Leafs general manager traded the under-performing goaltender and the 25th pick to the rebuilding Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday for the 38th selection. The move gives the team more salary cap flexibility to address its unsettled crease and closed the book on a free-agent signing that fell flat. Toronto inked Mrazek to a three-year, US$11.4-mil

  • L.A. Kings add Canadian Olympian Manon Rheaume to front-office staff

    LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Kings have hired former star goaltender Manon Rheaume to a front-office position, furthering the recent trend of women landing high-profile jobs with NHL teams. The Kings said in a release Thursday that Rheaume will join the team as a hockey operations adviser with a focus on prospect development. She will report to the Kings' director of player personnel, Nelson Emerson. Rheaume, who will be based in Michigan, will also be involved with "designated assignments with